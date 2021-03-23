ATHENS - Water level is about 5 inches high and clear. Water temp is in the 50s and 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good. Lots of fish in the 4-5 pound range reported on beds, hitting assorted plastics and swim jigs. Fish are spooky and getting lots of pressure. Crappie are shallow, hitting small jigs and shiners around grass in 2-3 feet.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is about full pool and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s to 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says black bass have been good shallow on Texas rigs, wacky worms and Chatterbaits. Blue cats are shallow, in 2-3 feet, hitting cut shad around stumps fields and points up north. Also some white bass and hybrids in the mix. White bass are active in creeks. Crappie are fair on jigs fished around docks in shallow water.
PALESTINE - Water level is 4 inches high and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the low 50s to 60.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff bass fishing has been good with some good quality fish coming in 2-5 feet using bladed jigs and Texas rig lizards fished around any shallow vegetation. Crappie are fair in skinny water using jigs and shiners under a cork. White bass are good up the Neches north of Highway 31.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is six inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass are good on slabs fished on humps and points in 15-20 feet. Crappie are fair on shiners fished in skinny water; some of the best action at the north end of the lake where water is warmest. Channel cat are good in timber up the Richland Creek and Crab Creek arms in 25 feet, mainly on King’s Punch Bait. Black bass anglers are reporting a few fish on docks, brush piles and channel flats using spinnerbaits, Texas rig and square bills.
FORK - Water level is about full pool and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass are on a pre-spawn pattern hitting spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lizards, Senkos, Chatterbaits and square bills in water 8 feet or less. Rogers says crappie fishermen are picking up some good numbers at times in skinny water using long poles and shiners.
’PINES - Water level is 2.58 feet low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s, 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good around bushes and around grass up north using Chatterbaits, lizards and wacky worms. Farther south, bushes and points are giving up some solid fish on jigs and Senkos. Crappie fishing is good along the river with lots of fish gravitating towards the shallows.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about three inches low and stained to clear. Water temp the low-to-mid-60s.
Bass anglers reporting good numbers and decent quality shallow around flooded grass and pad stems using Texas rig plastics. Also some fish hitting spinnerbaits, swim jigs, swim baits and frogs on shallow flats near channel breaks. Crappie fishermen reporting some keepers on jigs tossed around shallow grass.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is about 6 inches low and stained to clear. Water temp ranging from the mid-50s to upper 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good but slowed down temporarily after the front. Texas rig lizards, creatures and weightless Senkos are good bets shallow. Moving baits like vibrating jigs also producing a few fish. Branum predicts with the bite will pick back up with warming weather this week. Fishing started off slow during the MLF Bass Pro Tour event. The tournament winds down March 26.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is about 2.25 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s.
Jane Gallenbach says white bass are good on sandbars in the mouths of creeks, hitting Roadrunners and crawfish. Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says bass are good to 10 pounds shallow using Senkos, spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits and ‘Traps. Crappie are shallow, hitting shiners and black/chartreuse Roadrunners. Lots of fish holding around docks.
NACONICHE - Water level is just above full pool and slightly stained to fairly clear. Water temp around 60.
Local angler David Russell says the recent cool snap seems stifled the shallow bite. Best bets are tossing weighted Flukes, Senkos, spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits at mid-range depths. Look for the shallow bite to pick back up with warming weather.
