ATHENS - Water level is 1.44 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. Best bite coming around brush piles out to 25 feet using jigs and Carolina rigged worms. Outside grass edges in 12 feet also giving up some fish on jigs and shaky head worms. Crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles using jigs and minnows. A few limits reported, anglers sorting through lots of undersized fish.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4.76 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are still best on humps in 16-24 feet, using slabs and fresh cut bait. Look for the fish to start suspending as water temps dip into the upper 50s. Crappie are best around brush in 12-20 feet, hitting minnows and jigs suspended about five feet off bottom. Blue cats are fair in shallow stump fields up north. Drifting fishing is picking up over deep water down south. Black bass are best on docks and rocks, hitting moving baits and jigs.
FORK - Water level is 6.81 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing continues to be slow with a few slot fish coming on Texas rigs and moving baits worked on shallow points and ridges in 2-8 feet. Jigs and plastics worked along creek channels also producing bites. Crappie still best around old timber and bridge columns at suspended depths. Jigs and minnows producing equally well.
‘PINES - Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been slow up north. Small worms and bladed jigs are the best bets around shallow grass beds. Down south, topwaters worked around rock are producing some solid keepers. Crappie fishing has been fair at the 155 bridge, mainly on minnows. Lots of duck hunters at the upper end of the lake over the weekend.
PALESTINE - Water level is 2.53 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good in the backs of creeks targeting the shallows with wacky rigs and bladed jigs. Also some fish taking Carolina rigs on points in 4-17 feet. Crappie fishing has been fair targeting brush along the Neches and natural timber in 17-22 feet. Channel catfish are good on night crawlers fished in 16-21 feet around baited holes along the river.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about 4.04 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair, hitting small ‘Traps and bladed jigs around shallow grass. Some fish fishing hitting square bills along channel breaks and deep divers on points and other offshore structure in 15-20 feet. Crappie are still fair with a few limits coming around brush piles in 20-35 feet using jigs and minnows. Look for fishing to continue improving as water temperatures fall.
NACONICHE - Water level is slightly low and clearing. Water temp in the mid-60s.
David Russell says bass are beginning to group up with falling water temps, hitting A-rigs, bladed jigs and swim baits in the mouths of creeks. No report on crappie.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 5.41 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass fishing is much improved using slabs in 15-25 feet around Pelican Island and on old roadbeds. Crappie anglers reporting a few limits on minnows fished around brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet. Hybrid stripers are slow. Channel cat are excellent on punch bait fished around the Richland Creek channel in 15-20 feet. Cormorant roosts are holding good numbers.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 6.21 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good around scattered grass on the edges large flats using big topwaters, swim baits and swim jigs. Also some fish holding around grass in drains and on tapering points, hitting swim baits and ‘Traps. Branum says deep water fish are hit or miss, suspended about 10 feet over ledges and stump fields, hitting spoons and tailspins.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.19 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been good with some decent numbers coming along creeks in 3-8 feet of water using Texas rigs and lipless cranks in areas occupied by shad. Also some fish on main lake ridges and points, hitting Strike King 6XD and 8XD cranks as well as Carolina rigs. Spoon fishing should improve with cooling water temps. Crappie guide Ben Matsubu is reporting excellent results with big numbers and good quality to 1 1/2 pounds LiveScoping around natural lay downs using jigs. Fish are suspended 10-15 feet down in 20-25 feet of water. No report on catfish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.