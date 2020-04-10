ATHENS — Water level is 5 inches high and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Plenty of fishing traffic on the water as of late. Bass anglers reporting some solid fish shallow around grass beds using light Texas rigs, Senkos and wacky worms.
The fish are spawning and many are acting spooky with the heavy fishing pressure. Crappie are shallow as well, taking jigs and shiners under a cork, according to fishing guide Jim Brack. Covering water the key.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the low-60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are best on windy banks and points using cut shad. Several fish in 10-15 pound range reported; good number in the 4-6 pound range. Black bass are still strong shallow.
Fish are in all stages of the spawn. Senkos, wacky worms, spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits are the top producers. Crappie are shallow, hitting jigs fished around docks and casting jig/cork rigs in the backs of spawning pockets.
NACONICHE — Water level is 3 inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Local angler David Russell says bass anglers are reporting some decent numbers, but not much size. Best bite coming on Flukes and Senkos fished shallow or deep.
A few fish taking ‘Traps worked over hydrilla beds. School bass have been active at times over flats and along roadbeds. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Rhonda Shively at Bill’s Landing says catfish have been hit or miss on trotlines tipped with live and cut bait. Several blues and flatheads to 74 pounds reported during the last week. The best sets are in 12-15 feet.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass are in post spawn. Good numbers still shallow in 3-6 feet, hitting wacky worms, lizards and Senkos. Flipping bushes up north with plastics has been productive at times.
Crappie are hit or miss shallow. Bridges giving up a few fish, all on live bait.
FORK — Water level is at full pool and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass anglers are still reporting lots of fish on beds in 2-5 feet, taking lizards and creature baits. Also some fish willing to chase bladed jigs and spinnerbaits. Crappie fishing has slowed in the shallows; a few still taking jigs under a cork. Brush piles starting to hold some groups. No report on catfish.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 5 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good with lots of post spawners in the mix. Swim jigs, spinnerbaits and swim baits are working shallow at first light in areas where shad spawns are in progress.
Some of the better quality fish are coming on topwaters and Carolina rigs worked on points and ridges near spawning areas; slow presentations working best. Crappie fishing has been hit or miss using white grubs around shallow grass.
Also some fish beginning to set up around brush piles at mid-range depths.
PALESTINE — Water level is 10 inches high and muddy up north, stained down south. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff is reporting good bass fishing shallow using spinnerbaits, bladed jigs, stick baits and a few on frogs. Crappie are scattered from 2-3 feet in shore cover to brush piles in 15-17 feet. White bass are fair up the river; best action coming on points and docks down south.
Catfish are excellent in 3-4 feet around docks using night crawlers. Also some fish holding on humps near the river, hitting night crawlers and liver.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is 3 inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been good to 10 pounds using watermelon brush hogs, worms and Flukes in skinny water.
Also some solid fish reported on bladed jigs and cranks. CFR reported 8 bass in the 10 pound class between March 9 - April 2, along with multiple fish in the 7-9 pound range. Good numbers of spotted bass taking shiners. Crappie fishermen are reporting partial limits to 2 pounds using shiners in 12 feet of water. Catfish are fair along drops using liver and night crawlers.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is 1.6 feet high and muddy up north and clearer down south. Water is clearing in some creeks up north. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says launching has been a problem at some ramps up north due to high water conditions. Blue cats are excellent along the river in 20 feet and over flats in 3-4 feet.
Bulk heads at mid lake and down south are holding blues early in day when shad actively spawning. White bass are good up Harmon and White Rock. Crappie are slow. Black bass are fair on Texas rig craws and spinnerbaits fished tight to shallow wood and shore cover.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is an about full pool and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s. Lots of traffic on the water
Bass fishing fishing has been fair around shallow grass flats using light Texas rigs, swim jigs, Senkos, wacky worms; a few on topwater. Spawning activity winding down.
A few groups setting up on hard bottom structure away way from the bank in 14-25 feet, taking drop shot rigs, spoons and Carolina rigs.
Crappie fishermen are picking up partial limits around outside grass edges and brush at mid-range depths using shiners and jigs.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 4 inches high and stained. Water temp in upper 60s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says blue cats have been good in the 10-15 pound range, mostly on punch bait and cut shad soaked on windy banks and points in shallow water. Bank fishermen are reporting some solid catches.
Black bass still best around wood cover in 2-4 feet using Texas rigs, stick baits and spinnerbaits. White bass are fair on points and humps in 18-25 feet using slabs and spoons.
Crappie anglers reporting hit or miss results in skinny water using shiners and jigs under a cork.
