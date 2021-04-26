ATHENS - Water level is five inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair around outside grass edges in 8-10 feet, most is the 3-5 pound range, using jigs, wacky rigs and white swim jigs. Crappie are scattered in 8-12 feet around grass, hitting jigs. Lots of fish still have not spawned.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the high 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass are good around mid-lake humps in 6-10 feet, mainly on cut bait. Blue cats are good around retaining walls, keying on shad spawn. Black bass are on the bank, lots of fish still spawning. Texas rigs, square bills and drop shots are all producing. Crappie are excellent around docks, mainly on jigs.
PALESTINE - Water level is about 7 1/2 inches high and dirty up north, clearer farther south. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on bladed jigs, Rogues and wacky rigs worked around shallow cover and shad spawn areas around docks and points. Crappie are best on the river keying on standing timber using LiveScope. Brush piles also giving up some good numbers. White bass are picking up with some schooling activity on points, hitting spoons, ‘Traps and topwater. Catfish are excellent over baited holes along the river and around docks in four feet of water.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is one inch low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are good in skinny water using shiners under a cork. Mid-range brush piles also giving up some fish.
White bass are good on chartreuse slabs on main lake points and humps in 20-30 feet of water, keying on points and humps. Catfish are fair on punch bait in 15-20 feet of water around standing timber. Main lake points also giving up some quality fish on fresh shad. Largemouth bass are fair on cranks and Texas rigs worked on docks and points.
FORK - Water level is about full pool and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Bass fishing has been good to nine pounds on big topwaters and swim baits worked on flats and around shad spawn areas. Also some fish offshore fish hitting cranks and plenty of bedding fish shallow to be caught on plastics. Two anglers cranked 100 pounds on 20 bass in last week’s Bassmaster Elite Series. Longview’s Lee Livesay won it with 112-5. Crappie fishermen are picking up limits on shiners under a cork in skinny water. Also some fishing hanging around brush piles and timber at mid-range depths of 10-15 feet. Channel cat are good to four pounds on punch bait soaked around baited holes on creeks in 15-20 feet.
PINES - Water level is 5 inches high and stained. Water temp in the 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been fair. Fishing shallow is the ticket. Senkos, bladed jigs and topwater are the best bets up north. Farther souths, anglers are finding some of the better quality fish on points using Carolina rigs, Senkos and square bill cranks.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is eight inches high and stained in most of the creeks. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum said the recent rise in water level slowed bass fishing somewhat, but things should improve as things start to stabilize. Look for the fish to move into willows, buck brush and other shore cover flooded by rising water. Swim jigs, weighted swim baits, floating worms, frogs and Texas rigged creatures should be good bets. Crappie fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles in 25-30 feet, suspended 8-10 feet down. Lots of undersize fish showing up.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is two inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 60s, low 70s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are excellent to five pounds on trotline tipped with cut bait. Good numbers in the 5-60 pound range reported on flats and along the river. Ben Matsubu at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing has been fair. The better bags are coming on Carolina rigs dragged in 8-15 feet on points, ridges and flats. Matsubu says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 10-15 feet. Also some fish hanging around bridge pilings.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is three inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Bass are fair to around four pounds using swim jigs, wacky worms, small swim baits and Senkos around points, shallow grass near channel swings and select docks. A few fish hitting topwaters. Some groups of fish holding on main lake structure, hitting shaky heads, Carolina rigs and cranks. Most takers are small with a few up to three pounds.
NACONICHE - No report available this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.