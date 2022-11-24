ATHENS - Water level is 1.48 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s, upper 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says A-rigs are producing some solid fish for LiveScopers around humps in 25 feet of water. Outside grass edges in 10-12 feet are giving up some some decent numbers on jigs, shaky heads and ‘Traps. Also some fish schooling around the grass. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles down to 28 feet, suspended about 15 feet off bottom. Very few short fish reported. Bobby Garland 3/32 ounce jigs in monkey milk and patriot color patterns are working well.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4.90 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says bait fish are beginning to congregate in 30 feet of water along with some schools of white bass in 28-35 feet. Crappie are still on brush piles in 16-24 feet, hitting minnows and jigs. Docks and rock still be bets for largemouth using moving baits and jigs. Catfish are good around shallow stump fields up north and around cormorant roosts. Look for drifting over deep water to steadily improve as water temps tumble.
FORK - Water level is 6.94 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Crappie guide Gary Paris says fishing has been good targeting suspended fish around brush piles, bridges and standing timber with jigs and minnows. Schools are suspended at 15-20 feet. Forward sonar is a plus. Bass are hit or miss along channels using square bills, jigs and bladed jigs. Channel cat still excellent over baited holes using punch bait.
‘PINES - Water level is about seven inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Jim Tutt says the north end is very crowded with duck hunters and choked with salvinia. Bass are fair to slow on bladed jigs and Flukes fished around shallow grass. Farther south, bass are fair targeting shallow rock using topwaters, square bills, ‘Traps and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair around the long bridge up north using jigs in 16-20 feet; also some fish on the old channel.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 4.14 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the low-to-mid-60s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair. Moving baits like bladed jigs and ‘Traps are producing some solid fish around shallow grass in 3-8 feet. Also some fish hitting square bills along the creeks up north and Carolina rigs on hard bottom structure, points and isolated stumps away from the bank. Crappie are fair with the best bite coming around brush piles in 22-34 feet of water.
NACONICHE - Water level is a few inches low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Most anglers still targeting suspended fish in the mouths of creeks using umbrella rigs or in standing timber using swim jigs and swim baits. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is 2.51 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been fair in 3-7 feet, hitting small cranks and wacky rigs along channels and points. Deep cranks also producing some fish up to 4 1/2 pounds on points in 10-17 feet. Crappie fishing has been good in 18-20 feet using chartreuse jigs and small minnows around old timber and along the river down south. The Highway 155 bridge also giving up some keepers. White bass are slow. Catfish are excellent on night crawlers, cut shad and big minnows around baited holes.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 5.51 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair on minnows around brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet. White bass are very good on slabs in 15-25 feet near Pelican Island and the old 287 roadbed. Catfish are good with limits coming in 15 feet using punch bait. Timber in the Richland Creek arm and cormorant roosts holding lots of fish.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 6.25 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low-60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good around shallow grass ripping 1/2 ounce ‘Traps in Sexy Gold and blue chrome patterns. Also some solid fish suspended at 15-22 feet over 35-44 feet of water near the mouths of creek and over ridges. One ounce tail spinners and jigging spoons are producing fast catches at times. Forward sonar is a plus when targeting offshore fish. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.47 feet low and clear to stained. Surface temp in the mid 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing said crappie fishing has been good with some solid limits coming in minnows and jigs fished along the river in 16-18 feet. A few flathead catfish in the mix. Catfish are good on trotlines and stump hooks using cut and live perch. Good numbers in the from eight to 50 pounds reported. Also some big bream hitting wax worms and night crawlers in in the creeks. Fishing guide Ben Matsubu is reporting hit or miss crappie fishing around natural lay downs in 25 feet, suspended 10-15 feet down. Blue ice jigs and minnows are the best bets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.