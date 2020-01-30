ATHENS — Water level is two inches high and slightly stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are slow with a few quality fish reported on jerk baits worked over grass around to 10 feet. Crappie still slow on shiner and jigs; some partial limits coming around brush piles in 25-30 feet.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is two feet low and stained. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber say dead sticking with Flukes over 30-40 feet of water continues to produce good numbers of white bass and hybrids.
A few whites beginning to move into creeks. Blues cats up to 25 pounds hitting fresh cut bait drifted on the same areas. Also some blues on points and shallow flats up north.
Crappie are fair in 22-50 feet around bridges and timber, suspend 5-10 feet off bottom. Black bass are best around docks, rocks and brush piles.
FORK — Water level is 1.65 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow overall.
A few fish in the 2-3 pound range reported on bladed jigs and drop shots fished on points in 10-15 feet. Crappie fishing has been good on bridges and main lake points and timber in the 25-30 foot range, suspended 16-20 feet down.
Jigs and shiners producing equally well at times. Catfish still good in creek channels and around baited holes in 25 feet.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is two inches high and stained. Water temp in the low-to-mid-50s.
Crockett Family Resort reported good bass fishing in the 5-7 pound range using Senkos and crankbaits in 12-15 feet of water. A few fish also reported around docks.
Crappie are hitting shiners in 25-30 feet, mainly around brush. Catfish are best around baited holes.
’PINES — Water level is two inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been slow with the cold, muddy water. A few fish hitting ‘Traps and Chatterbaits shallow. River bends also giving up a few fish on jigs tossed around river bends. Crappie and cats are slow.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about two inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says most fishing remains unchanged from last week. The Trinity is still giving some good quality flatheads using live perch on trotline and limb line sets.
Cox says the Riverside area has been particularly good. Crappie are slow. No reports on white bass surging up the Trinity just yet. Black bass are slow.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about a foot low and clear, stained up north. Water temp in the low-to-mid-50s.
Black bass were slow over the weekend. A few scattered fish in the 4-5 pound range hitting moving baits worked around grass in the 4-8 foot range. Some isolated groups of small fish out deep in 17-25 feet. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE — Water level is four inches low and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp is in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass anglers are reporting a few quality sacks up north using bladed jigs and black lizards around shallow ditches and flats around the river and Cade’s Lake.
Crappie fishermen plucking a few keepers off deep timber and the Highway 155 bridge in 17 feet, mainly on small shiners. A few white bass beginning to make the move up the Neches. Catfish good in 16 feet using liver and night crawlers around baited holes.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is about 3.4 feet low and fairly clear and stained. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says catfishing is still good with some solid blue cats in the 10-15 pound range reported on punch bait soaked on windy points and shorelines. Also some channel cat reported over baited holes in timber.
Black bass are slow overall with a few fish hitting moving baits worked tight to wood near channel breaks. White bas hitting spoons on points and humps in 20-28 feet.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is seven inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low-to-mid-50s.
Bass fishing has been a grind for many. John Cox of Florida won the FLW Pro Circuit event last week with a four-day total of 65-15 pounds.
Most of top sacks were caught shallow to mid-range casting cranks, ‘Traps, bladed jigs or swim jig around grass and brush. Also some fish plucked out of bushes on plastics.
No reports on crappie. A few white bass up the Angelina but no real big push yet.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.93 feet low and rising. Water temp in the low 50s.
Ben Matsubu at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing has been good. Anglers reporting lots of fish on main lake ridges in 20-25 feet, hitting spoons, cranks, Carolina rigs and Alabama rigs.
Also some fish shallow on spinnerbaits and square bills worked around stumps, mainly 2-3 pounders.
Crappie are fair, mostly around lay downs and bridges in 15-17 feet. Jigs and shiners working equally well at times.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been tough as as of late.
Some groups holding on points and other main lake structure, but they have been reluctant to bite at times.
