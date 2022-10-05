ATHENS - Water level is 1.52 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing patterns are still unchanged. Bass anglers picking up a few fish targeting outside grass lines in 10-12 feet with slow falling worms, Texas rigs and cranks. Some intermittent schooling activity, best on small topwaters, ‘Traps and Flukes. No report on crappie.
FORK - Water level is 6.40 feet low and clear. Water temp ranging from low 70s to low 80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says says bass fishing continues to be slow-to-fair with some of the best the action coming on main lake points in 3-6 feet using Texas rigs and cranks. Topwaters producing a few fish early. Channel cat are excellent using punch bait around baited holes in 20-25 feet. Crappie fishing is good in 10-20 feet around old timber and brush piles in 10-20 feet. Jigs and shiners working equally well.
PINES - Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good down south targeting points and shore wood using topwaters early, then switching to cranks. Numbers are shy but quality has been good. Up north the bite is slow with a few fish hitting frogs and Flukes around grass. A few fish schooling. Crappie are fair on the old river in 18-22 using minnows.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 3.5 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair on topwaters around shallow grass early, then switching to Texas rigs and cranks. Some fish grouped on hard bottom structure and isolated stumps in 14-18 feet, hitting shaky heads, Carolina rigs and cranks. Crappie fishing been good with a few limits reported around brush piles in 15-23 feet.
NACONICHE - Water level is about five inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
David Russell says bass fishing is improving with some of the best action coming early in the day. Fish are pushing shallow, hitting Flukes, Senkos and jerkbaits.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4.10 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says fishing patterns are unchanged from last week. Blue cats, channels, white bass and hybrids are still best on fresh cut bait fished on main lake humps in 16-20 feet. Trolling with cranks also producing some white bass. Black bass are hitting topwaters, buzz baits, cranks and plastics around shallow rock and retaining walls. Also some fish on deep docks, hitting shaky heads and spinnerbaits. Crappie fishermen reporting limits around brush piles and bridges in 12-20 feet, suspended at 6-12 feet.
PALESTINE - Water level is 2.30 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good throwing small spinnerbaits, Texas rig worms and wobble head jigs around brush piles in 12-16 feet, targeting pockets off the main lake. Crappie are good on jigs in natural timber along the river channel in 16-20 feet of water. White bass are best on spinnerbaits and red eye shad crank baits. Channel cat are still good under docks using liver and punch bait. Also fish to be caught along river over baited holes in 17 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 4.86 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good, mostly around brush piles in 15-20 feet using minnows. Catfishing has been excellent targeting timber in coves and along the Richland Creek channel in 20-30 feet; punch bait over baited holes is the ticket. White bass and hybrids are slow; a few hybrids showing up on humps and points off the 309 flats, hitting gizzard shad in 20-30 feet.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.44 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing is much improved with good numbers of blues and flatheads in the 10-50 pound range showing up on trotline sets tipped with cut perch. Rod/reelers picking up some good numbers along the river.
Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says fishing traffic has been very light. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 20 feet, suspended at 12 feet. A few bass reported on Rat-L-Traps and Trick Worms fished around new grass in 6-8 feet. Offshore bite is slow.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 5.21 feet low and slightly stained. Surface temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says the lake is beginning to turn over in some areas. Bass are still being caught in areas with schooling activity, fishing from the surface down to 12 feet using small worms, tail spinners, small swim baits and spoons. Hydrilla mats giving up some fish flipping heavy Texas rigs and jigs. Boaters should be careful with low water conditions. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says anglers are picking up a few limits around brush piles, mainly on minnows but jigs are producing as well.
