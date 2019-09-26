ATHENS — Water level is nine inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing continues to be sporadic with no solid patterns at work. A few bass hitting slow falling Flukes and Senkos around outside grass edges.
Also a few fish on Texas rigs and Carolina rigs worked around brush piles in 20 feet. Schooling action is slow. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.57 feet low and stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good to 20 pounds using fresh shad around main lake humps 18-24 feet of water. A few hybrids roaming the same areas.
Brush piles in 16-20 feet are giving a few crappie limits, mainly on live shiners but a few on jigs. Blacks are best around deeper docks using shaky heads and Texas rigs; also a few fish hanging around bridge rock and brush piles at mid-range depths.
White bass and hybrids are schooling intermittently on main lake points near the dam, mostly early and late.
FORK — Water level is 1.29 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Blake Hardy of New Waverly won the Sealy Big Bass Splash over the weekend with a 10.61 pounder. The Top 5 also included a 10.06 pounder and three fish in the nine pound class.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says anglers are picking up a few fish shallow early in the day using topwaters, frogs and Texas rigs, then moving to deeper water and offshore structure with Texas rigged 10 inch worms, Carolina rigs, football jigs and a few on cranks.
Crappie fishing has been fair to good with a some limits reported around brush piles and timber in 15-20 feet using shiners and jigs. A few fish showing up around bridges.
Catfish are excellent to six pounds on punch bait and dough bait fished near bottom around baited holes in 25-30 feet.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about four inches low and stained. Surface temp in the mid-80s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting fair bass fishing to three pounds using motor oil/chartreuse worms, jigs and swim baits in 10-15 feet of water around stumps.
Crappie are fair on shiners. Bream are hitting small worms around the islands. A few catfish reported on chicken livers.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.34 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been fair early in the day using small shad pattern cranks and black/blue swim jigs on shallow points. Split shot rigged plastics producing in the same areas.
Deeper creek channel ledges up north are producing fish later in the day using Texas rigs and black/blue Big Eye jigs. Crappie are fair around main lake bridges in 15-18 feet.
Baited boat docks giving up the best catfish action using liver and punch bait.
NACONICHE — Water level is six inches low and clear. Surface temps ranging from 85-87 degrees.
David Russell says bass are still suspended at around 15 feet and roaming with pods of shad. Medium diving cranks, swim baits and slow falling jerk baits are the best bets in standing timber. No report on crappie.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is seven inches low and color is green. Surface temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass are good with lots short fish on main lake humps, hitting slabs.
Bigger fish coming up the river around cuts using medium diving cranks. Some good quality hybrids in the 4-5 pound range in the same areas along the river, hitting live shad under a popping cork.
Black bass are steady on Texas rigged craws and cranks worked around docks, backwater wood and rocky points. River cuts also producing some good fish around log jams. Catfish are good on jugs and trotlines.
Cut shad under a cork producing some nice blue cat around timber in Harmon Creek. No current report on crappie.
CONROE — Water level is 1.87 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Butch Terpe says black bass are hit or miss after a slight rise in water level from last week’s storm.
Bass anglers reporting fish around docks and rock using cranks, Texas rig plastics and Senkos; a few on topwaters early in the day. Midday bite is best on Carolina rigs and Texas rigs worked on main lake pond dams, road beds and points with brush in 12-18 feet.
Catfish are good with limits coming on cheese bait soaked around baited holes in 18-22 feet of water along channels.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Larry Winters at Midway Landing says black bass are slow. A few fish in the 3-5 pound range coming around shallow wood using cranks and spinnerbaits; best bite early morning.
Crappie are good around standing timber in 15-25 feet, suspended at 8-15 feet. Catfish are good on windy banks and in 15-20 feet around timber using punch bait. White bass are good in 20-28 feet using slabs; some schooling action early. A few guides reporting limits.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.96 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Ann Wilson says bass fishing has been good on Yellow Magics and 110 Series Whopper Ploppers worked around outside grass edges in 8-10 feet of water.
Also some fish reported on 214 Senkos reported in the same areas. Brush piles and ledges away from the bank also giving up good quality fish on Carolina rigs and cranks.
School bass have been active on the main lake, hitting clear ‘Spooks and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good around brush piles in 20-30 feet using shiners.
‘PINES — Water level is about one inch low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good with some solid fish in the seven pound range reported on main lake points down south and a few on river ledges using Texas rig worms and a few on crankbaits. Crappie are fair around brush piles along the river.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 6.83 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow; not many anglers out due to low water and dicey boating conditions with lots of stumps showing up in the boat lanes.
Ridges and points in 10-16 feet giving up a few good fish on Texas rigged red bug worms and shad cranks. Catfish are good on punch bait and night crawlers soaked around baited holes. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says the crappie bite is slow.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.92 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Bass anglers are finding intermittent schooling activity from mid-lake south to dam. Lots of small fish with an occasional 3-4 pounder in the mix, hitting topwaters, spoons and ‘Traps.
Up north, some solid fish have been reported around grass beds in 4-10 feet using Texas rig worms, Senkos and swim baits, mainly around underwater sloughs and channel breaks.
A few on topwater also. Hard bottom structure in 14-25 feet giving up some decent numbers at times using Carolina rigs, spoons and shaky heads; mostly small fish. Crappie fishermen reporting some partial limits around isolated brush piles using jigs and shiners.
