ATHENS - Water level is two inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing remains slow. Wacky rigged Senkos, shaky heads and Texas rig craws are the best bet along outside grass lines in 8-10 feet. Also some fish holding around brush piles in 20 feet, hitting black/blue jigs and Carolina rig worms. Crappie are fair. A few limits reported on jigs and small shiners soaked around brushpiles in 20-28 feet of water.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is six inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good around shallow stumps with plenty of freezer fish hitting fresh shad. No big fish reported. White bass and hybrids are excellent at night around lighted docks using ‘Traps and cranks. Also some fish on humps and points during the daylight hours. Black bass still best around docks with brush, hitting square bills, spinnerbait and shaky heads.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass and hybrids are still fair with some of the best action coming around Pelican Island and main lake points in water ranging 25-35 feet deep. Slabs are the ticket. Crappie fishermen picking up a few limits around brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet, mainly on shiners and a few on jigs. Channel cat and blue cat are excellent using punch bait in 20-30 feet are timber in Crab Creek. Black bass still best on points and around docks using cranks and Carolina rigged plastics.
FORK - Water level is two feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow. Lots of suspended fish that are hard to pattern. A few reports on Carolina rigs and drop shots in 5-15 feet. Crappie are good around bridges with limits coming on jigs in 15-20 feet. Brush piles also giving up some fish in 25-28 feet. No report on channel cat, but baited holes should be the ticket.
‘PINES - Water level is about full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair on Zoom Flukes fished over shallow grass up north. Topwaters also producing a few fish on cloudy days. Farther south, square bill cranks are producing lots of small fish on windy points with rock. Crappie are along the river channel using shiners around brushpiles. Catfish are good around baited holes fresh cut bait or night crawlers.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.6 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Bass fishing is fair to three pounds on shallow cranks, bladed jigs and soft stick baits around grass beds in 3-5 feet of water. Topwaters producing a few blow-ups in cloudy conditions. Channel ledges, points with isolated stumps and the old pipeline are holding some occasional groups but most are small, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads and football jigs. Crappie fishermen picking up some keepers around brushpiles, mostly on shiners. PALESTINE - Water level is three inches low and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good to 8 pounds in 3-5 feet of water around boat docks using bladed jigs, jigs and Senkos. Catfish are excellent in 14-18 feet around baited holes along the Neches; most are 1-3 pounds. Bigger fish coming on jugs tipped with perch. Crappie are best around brush in 14-17 feet and around timber in 17 feet, all on jigs.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.2 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good on ‘Traps, cranks, topwaters and Texas rig worms around grass. Also some fish hitting creatures flipped along deeper grass edges. Offshore bite is hit or miss. Look for schools of larger shad in the center of coves and pockets; bass are typically nearby. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the bite has been on/off around brush piles in 20-35 feet feet. Also a few fish reported around the 147 bridge. Shiners are the best bet.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level if four feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish have been slow to fair on stump hooks and trotlines. Crappie fishing is picking up along the river and should improve with cooler temperatures. Black bass fishing continues to be slow, according to Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle. Lots of fish roaming, tough to catch. Anglers are catching decent numbers but keepers are scarce; lots of 12-13 inch fish. Nabours says crappie are excellent around brushpiles in 22 feet, suspended 10 feet down
NACONICHE - Water level is about normal and clear. Surface temp in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been hit or miss. A few fish holding in the 15 foot range around humps and other structure, but not bunched up. Deep cranks and Carolina rigs producing the best results.
