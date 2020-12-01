ATHENS - Water level is nearly three inches high and clear. Water temps in the low 60s ahead of the front.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair with the best action coming along outside grass lines, hitting swim baits, stick baits and shaky head worms. Also a few bass reported around brush piles down to 20 feet using jigs and Carolina rigs. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 28 feet of water on live bait.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 8 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 60s before the front.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie are holding around deeper docks and brush in 8-16 feet, hitting jigs and shiners equally well. Black bass also good on docks, taking jigs, square bills, Chatterbaits and spinnerbaits. Blue cats are scattered in deep and shallow water. Drifting fresh shad in 10-30 feet producing the better quality. Hybrids and white bass are hitting lipless cranks and swim baits, best action coming around lighted docks. Humps and points in 16-24 feet also giving up some fish on slabs.
PALESTINE - Water level is about three inches low and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the low-60s ahead of the cold front.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are still hitting up north despite muddy water. Best bite coming on bladed jigs, square bill cranks and soft stickbaits fished around shallow cover. Same pattern applies farther south. Crappie are best around natural timber on the river using small shiners or jigs. Catfish are best around baited holes along the Neches using punch bait, night crawlers and chicken hearts. White bass are hit or miss around the Highway 155 bridge.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 1.34 feet low and fairly clear. Surface temp in the low 60s before the cold front.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass anglers are picking up limits around points and humps in 15-25 feet using slabs. Crappie are fair on small minnows and jigs soaked around brush piles in 20 feet. Catfish are excellent on punch bait in 25 feet of water. The Richland Creek arm has been especially good. Black bass are fair, hitting spinnerbaits and cranks on points and around docks.
FORK - Water level is 2.2 feet low and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the low-60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish being caught on drop shots and Carolina rigs in 10-15 feet, mostly on points. Lots of fish suspended in the timber. Crappie fishing is excellent around bridges 15 feet down in 30 feet. Hitting jigs. Brush piles also giving up some limits. Channel cat are fair on punch bait around baited holes.
‘PINES - Water level is two inches low and clear. Water temp in the low-60s before the front.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good with some solid fish in the 4-5 pound range coming on spinnerbaits, square bills and Flukes fished around grass in 1-4 feet of water at the north end of the lake. Farther south, square bills are the ticket around shore rock and brush. Crappie fishermen reporting limits along the edges of the river in 18-20 feet, mostly on shiners. Catfish hitting punch bait in 8-10 feet.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.8 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s before the front.
Bass are fair to four pounds on lipless cranks, square bills and Chatterbaits worked around shallow grass in 2-5 feet of water. Some groups of fish holding tight to bottom near channel ledges and isolated stumps on points in 14-18 feet, but most are small. Crappie fishermen reporting partial limits soaking shiners around brush piles.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.30 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the low 60s before the front.
Fisheries biologist Todd Driscoll says bass are good on cranks, jerk baits and ‘Traps around grass in 4-8 feet of water. Also some good quality fish hanging around brush piles. Creeks, points and channel swings in 18-40 feet holding some good numbers of largemouths and spotted bass, hitting spoons, Carolina rigs, Alabama rigs and drop shots.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman said crappie fishing is still hit or miss around brush piles in 20-30 feet using shiners.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.89 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s before the front. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass are fair in 2-6 feet using square bill and crankbaits, but quality fish are few and far between. Also some fish hitting Carolina rigs and drop shots on points and ridges in 12-18 feet. Spoons are good for numbers of small fish out deeper. Brush piles and lay down timber in 20-25 feet giving up fair numbers of crappie on shiners and jigs.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clear. Surface temp in the low 60s ahead of the front.
David Russell says bass fishing has been good for numbers, groups holding tight to bottom in 14-16 feet, hitting shaky heads and spoons. A few schooling fish showing up along edges boat lanes around timber. No report on crappie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.