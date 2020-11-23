ATHENS - Water level is two inches inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass anglers are finding a few fish holding along outside grass lines tossing Texas rigged speed craws, Senkos and shaky head Trick Worms. Brush piles in the 20-foot range are giving up some bites on Carolina rigged worms and jigs. Crappie fishermen still picking up a few limits on jigs and small shiners soaked around brush piles down to 28 feet; fish are suspended.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is eight inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber is picking up blue cats to 30 pounds using fresh cut bait around shallow stump fields and humps at mid-range depths. Lighted docks are holding white bass and hybrids at night, hitting ‘Traps and crankbaits; hybrids in the 4-6 pound range reported. Deeper docks with brush are giving up some good quality black bass on square bills, shaky heads and spinnerbaits.
PALESTINE - Water level is 3.6 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on bladed jigs, Texas rigs and jigs fished around shallow cover in 3-5 feet of water. Crappie are hitting small tube jigs and shiners along the Neches River in 18-24 feet. Fish are holding around tree tops, suspended 10-16 feet down. Catfish are good on night crawlers and chicken hearts in about 14 feet around baited holes on the river.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 1.31 feet low with good water clarity. Surface temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says blue and channel catfish are good on punch bait soaked around timber in about 25 feet of water. Crab Creek continues to produce big numbers. White bass are good on points and humps using slabs in 20-30 feet of water. Crappie are fair on shiners soaked around bridge columns and brush piles in 20 feet. No report on black bass.
‘PINES - Water level is about 10 inches low and clear. Surface temp in the upper 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good to four pounds up north, mostly on spinnerbaits, square bills and plastics fished around grass in 1-4 feet. Down south, square bills and buzz baits are the ticket around any type of shore rock. Crappie are excellent along the river in 18-20 feet, hitting shiners. Lots of limits reported. Channel cat and blue cat are good on punch bait in 6-10 feet of water.
FORK - Water level is two feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket say bass fishing continues to be slow with the best bite coming on drop shot rigs and Carolina rigs worked in 5-15 feet of water. Also some fish hitting cranks and suspending jerk baits worked around submerged trees. Crappie fishermen reporting limits using jigs around bridge supports in 15-20 and brush piles in 25-28 feet. Channel cat are excellent around baited holes using punch bait or night crawlers.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
David Russell says bass fishing is improving with better numbers and fair quality reported. Some of the best action is coming around timber along boat lanes using swim baits and crankbaits. Main lake humps and other structure also giving up a few fish on Carolina rigs. Crappie are hit or miss around timber and brush using small shiners.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.81 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Bass anglers reporting a few quality fish on shallow diving cranks, Chatterbaits, Senkos and topwaters worked around submerged grass in 2-5 feet. The old pipeline near the dam has been giving up some decent numbers at times on Carolina rigs, but most takers are small. Hard bottom channel swings and isolated stumps in 14-17 feet are holding some small groups, hitting Carolina rigs, spoons and trick worms.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.45 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been hit or miss around brush piles in 20-35 feet of water. Minnows are the best bet. Bass are fair to seven pounds. Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good on ‘Traps, cranks, topwaters and Texas rig worms around grass. Flipping bite is hit and miss. Garmin LiveScope paying off with the fish to eight pounds around schools of shad down to 28 feet using Texas rigs and Carolina rigs.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.14 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing say crappie and catfish has been slow. High winds hampering anglers some days. Farther south, Ben Matsubu at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing has been fair with lots of small fish coming on drop shots, mostly spotted bass in 15-20 feet. A 10 pounder turned in to the Toledo Bend Lunker program. The fish hit a football jig in 18-20 feet. Matsubu says crappie fishing has been good on jigs around brush piles and lay downs in 15-20 feet, suspended about 10 feet down. Better quality fish are suspended slightly deeper.
