ATHENS — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good. Lots of school fish active on the main lake, hitting small Flukes, ‘Traps and topwater. Most fish are small; an occasional five pounder the mix. No report on crappie.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is is about six inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are fair drifting cut shad in 16-25 feet; a few fish in the 30-pound range reported. Main lake humps in 12-20 feet also producing good numbers of small fish. White bass and hybrids are scattered on main lake points and humps in 12-16 feet, all on slabs. Barber looks for schooling activity to improve with cooler weather. Black bass are good around docks and rocks in 2-10 feet, hitting swim jigs, buzz baits and square bills. Crappie are good shooting docks and fishing brush piles in 12-20 feet. Limits are steady on jigs and shiners.
PALESTINE — Water level is two inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good around shallow brush and grass up north using bladed jigs and 1/4 ounce black/brown/amber casting jigs. Kickapoo Creek and the islands around the Neches River are key areas. Crappie anglers with LiveScope are picking up limits in standing timber, 16-20 feet deep using jigs or shiners. White bass are slow. Channel cat are excellent around baited holes along the river in 14-20 feet and docks in 5-7 feet, all on night crawlers and shad.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is nine inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair with the best action coming around brush piles in 20 feet of water; a few limits reported. White bass fishing has been slow. Points and humps in 15-25 feet are the best bets using slabs and spoons. Catfish are excellent on punch bait soaked vertical around baited holes in 20-25 feet of water. Limits are steady in the standing timber in the Richland Creek arm. Bass anglers reporting a few fish in the 2-4 pound range, keying mostly on points with drop shot rigs, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs.
FORK — Water level is 1.46 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass anglers are picking up a few quality fish early throwing topwaters, buzz baits and popping frogs, then moving to points in 10-15 feet using drop shot finesse worms. A few fish also hitting crank baits. Carolina rigs and spoons producing better quality fish later in the day on points and ridges in 20 feet. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 20-25 feet using shiners. No report on channel cat.
‘PINES — Water level is three inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north using topwaters, buzz baits and Flukes over shallow grass early the day. River bends also giving up some good quality fish on Texas rigs and Carolina rigs.
Father south, Tutt says anglers are picking up a few fish early tossing topwaters on main lake points, then switching to Texas rigs and Carolina rigs once the sun gets up. Crappie fishermen picking up some good quality fish and decent numbers using forward-facing sonar in standing timber. Brush piles in 20-25 feet also giving up a fe limits. No report on catfish.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.14 feet low and slightly stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Bass fishing has been fair. Anglers with LiveScope sonar reporting some solid fish in the 6-7 pound range using flutter spoons and crank baits to target suspended fish around pods of shad on the main lake. Carolina rigs and Texas rigs also producing some fish around isolated stumps and brush piles on points. Schooling action has been sporadic. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.30 feet low and clear. Water temp in the the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good with steady limits coming around brush piles in 20-30 feet; fish are suspended 12-15 feet down and hitting shiners. Bass fishing has been fair to 10 pounds. Whopper Ploppers, Yellow Magics and frogs producing some early morning action around shoreline torpedo grass (hay). Fishing guide Brian Branum says creek channel swings adjacent to main lake flats producing some decent numbers on shallow diving cranks. Branum looks for schooling activity get increasingly better with cooler weather; try topwaters, Flukes or ‘Traps. Texas rigs producing some better quality beneath surface schools. Branum says offshore structure in 25-35 feet is giving up some good quality fish using Texas rigged worms, as is new growth hydrilla near the mouths of major coves
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 3.83 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow. Some good quality fish hitting topwaters, buzz baits and Whopper Ploppers early in the morning. A few fish to 3-4 pounds hitting 5XD cranks in 10-12 feet, best in windy conditions. Texas rigs are working best when the water is slick. Crappie are fair around brush piles and natural cover in 23-25 feet, suspended at 18 feet. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says the catfish bite has been slow on trotlines.
