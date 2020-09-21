FORK - Water level is about 1.55 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Whitt Smith says bass fishing has been fair to good around brush in 4-8 feet using shaky head worms as well as drop shots and square bills around shore cover and shade. Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says crappie fishermen are picking up a few limits around brush piles in 20-25 feet using shiners and hand-tied jigs. Channel cat still good over baited holes using punch bait; plenty of limits reported.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clear. Surface temp in the low to mid-80s.
Local angler David Russell says bass anglers are reporting mixed results with a slow bite overall. Occasional schooling activity along the boat lanes, but most are small and tough to catch. Hopefully the weather change will improve the bite.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.77 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Bass are fair to three pounds. Some decent numbers setting up around hard bottom structure and channel swings in 14-17 feet, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads and football jigs. Some schooling activity off and on. Shallow bite is best around hydrilla and pads using light Texas rigs, small spinnerbaits and swim baits. Frogs and topwaters producing on occasion. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is two inches high and clear to stained. Water temp in the mid 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff say crappie fishing has been good with a few limits reported around brush piles using small jigs in 20 feet. Black bass are good down south with the best action coming around docks with brush. Bladed jigs and weightless stick worms dead-sticked in the shallows are the ticket for numbers; better quality fish hitting 12 inch worms around brush piles in 20 feet. Channel cat are excellent over baited holes using night crawlers and chicken hearts around baited holes in 14 feet.
ATHENS - Water level is about 4 1/2 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing patterns are unchanged from last week with a slow bite overall. Brack says the late afternoon action has been the best, mostly along outside grass edges in 8-12 feet using shaky head Trick Worms, flipping jigs/creatures and a few on frogs and topwater. Brush piles in 20 feet also giving up a few quality fish at times. Crappie fishermen reporting slow action; a few partial limits coming around brush piles
CEDAR CREEK - Water level about normal level and stained. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says main lake humps in 10-20 feet of water continue to give up good numbers of white bass, cats and quality hybrids. Blue cats are best on fresh cut shad; white bass and stripers are hitting slabs and trolling crank baits. Crappie fishermen beginning to score come solid catches shooting small jigs around shady docks. Black bass are hanging around docks, hitting cranks, spinnerbaits, Texas rigs and small jigs. Brush piles at midrange depths also giving up a few fish.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is three feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says Texas rig Ol’ Monster worms worked on structure in 18-25 feet are best bet for quality sized bass. Drop shot Robo Worms producing some decent numbers on main lake structure but not much size. Schooling action has been sporadic.
Crappie fishing has been good in 18-22 feet around brush, suspended 10-12 feet down, hitting shiners and jigs. No report on catfish from Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.35 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says bass fishing has been good. Some good quality fish schooling over shallow flats on occasion, hitting topwater, spinnerbaits, small ‘Traps and small swim baits. Outside grass edges also holding some fish. Better quality fish still holding around brush piles in 20-30 feet, hitting cranks, football jigs and Texas rig worms.
Crappie fishing has picked up with scattered limits coming around brush piles in 18-35 feet; fish are suspended anywhere from 4-12 feet, hitting shiners and jigs.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is at full pool and fairly clear with surface temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass are still fair using silver slabs rigged with a jig teaser, mostly on points, ridges and humps in 15-25 feet of water. Crappie are best around brush piles and bridges in 15-25 feet, hitting small shiners and jigs. Channel cat are good on punch bait soaked near bottom in 15-25 feet of water, mostly in standing timber. Black bass are best around docks and in the backs of creeks using spinnerbaits, Texas rigs and shallow cranks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.