ATHENS — Water level is about five inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are fair using jigs and Carolina rigs around brush piles out to 25 feet. Crappie are fair, mainly on jigs around brush piles in 20-30 feet.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are still gathered on humps and points in 10-25 feet with some schooling activity early and late. Slabs, swim baits, topwaters and cut shad are the top producers. Crappie are holding around docks and brush in 6-12 feet and brush piles in 12-24 feet. Black bass are on docks and rocks; also some fish showing up around brush. Catfish are scattered, some spawning and some fish still feeding shallow early and late. Cut shad working best for blue cat; punch bait for channel cat.
PALESTINE — Water level is eight inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are fair in swim jigs, vibrating jigs, topwaters frogs and poppers fished around shallow cover early in the day. Midday bite is best on points and drops using Carolina rigs and crankbaits. Crappie are holding around brush piles in 16-18 feet, hitting jigs and shiners. Channel cat are excellent on baited holes using night crawlers or punch bait
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is seven inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the mid 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair on brush piles and around bridge columns using shiners in 20 feet of water. White bass are excellent on chartreuse slab/jig combos worked on main lake points and humps, 30-40 feet deep. Blue cats are hanging out in some of the same areas as white bass, hitting punch bait and fresh cut bait. Hybrid stripers are slow on gizzard shad.
FORK — Water level is about three inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been fair using topwaters, frogs and swimbaits on shallow points and around flooded vegetation, then moving to deeper structure with Carolina and Texas-rigged plastics. Crappie fishermen sorting through lots of small fish to pick up limits around brush piles. Anglers with forward facing sonar finding some bigger fish in standing timber. Catfish are excellent around baited holes and along creek channels with fresh water coming in.
‘PINES — Water level is seven inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the the upper 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good up north, hitting plastics and topwaters around brush and timber. Farther south outside bushes are giving up some good quality fish on spinnerbaits and topwaters. Crappie are good along the old river using shiners. Also some fish taking jigs around flooded brush.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is four inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Bass fishermen reporting some solid fish around shallow flooded cover using buzz baits, spinnerbaits, swim jigs and light Texas rigs. Brush piles at mid range depths on points also giving up some good quality at times on Texas rigs and cranks. Some schools of fish setting up on main lake points, hard bottoms and channel swings, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads and crank baits. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 10.61 feet high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s. Ramp closures causing limited access.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been excellent with some 30-40 fish days up to five pounds using light Texas rigs early in flooded timber or flipping brush with heavy tackle. Spoons, Carolina rigs and football jigs also producing some good numbers later in the day on ridges and along drains in 25-30 feet. No report on crappie. All boaters should be cautious of floating logs and other debris.
NACONICHE — Water is slightly above full and stained. Water temp in the low 80s.
David Russell says bass are schooling on shad then settling in around bottom structure, hitting Carolina rigs. A few fish hitting frogs around shallow brush. No report on crappie
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is three inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been good using topwaters, spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits around shallow cover. Also some quality fish reported on Carolina rigs and cranks on points and ridges in 10-15 feet. Crappie fishermen sorting through lots of small fish with some of the best action coming around docks and brush piles on shiners and jigs.
