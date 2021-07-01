ATHENS — Water level is two inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing is fair around brush piles in 18-20 feet using Carolina rigs and jigs. Some schooling activity throughout the day; better activity early and late. Topwaters and cranks are the best bets. Crappie are slow around brush piles in 25 feet; lots of small fish in the mix.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is two inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says bass anglers are picking up some good quality fish around docks in 5-10 feet using square bills, shaky heads and Texas rigs. Brush piles in 12-20 feet also producing fish. White bass and hybrids are best around humps in 10-25 feet. Some schooling action early. Deeper docks and brush piles out to 24 feet are the best bets for crappie. Catfish are fair on cut bait soaked around humps in 8-20 feet.
PALESTINE — Water level is at full pool stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good early in the day around docks using bladed jigs, Texas rigs and casting jigs, then moving to deeper points and roadbeds at midday with a Carolina rig. Crappie are good under bridges and around brush piles. Anglers with forward facing sonar are picking off limits along the river and in standing timber with jigs. White bass are best on points using ‘Traps early then switching to spoons on the nearest drop. Roadbeds also giving up some fish. Catfish are excellent over baited holes using cut bait or night crawlers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level two inches high and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair around bridges and brush piles using shiners in about 20 feet of water.
White bass are good on chartreuse slab/jig combos on points and humps in 15-20 feet. Fish are hitting topwaters at first light on the flats. Hybrid stripers are fair on gizzard shad off the flats.
FORK — Water level is about normal and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says channel cat are good with limits coming on punch bait soaked around baited holes in 20-25 feet. Crappie are best around brush piles in 25 feet using shiners or jigs. LiveScopers picking off some better fish in standing timber. Bass anglers reporting some good quality fish to nine pounds using cranks, Texas rigs and Carolina rigs on points, humps and ridges away from the bank. A few fish eating topwaters around shallow cover early. Crappie are good around brush piles and timber in 15-25 feet. Limits are plentiful. Channel cat are good around baited holes along creeks in 20 feet.
‘PINES — Water level is 2.88 feet high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says Texas rig worms, cranks and jigs are producing some solid bass in the 4-6 pound range, mainly on points and ridges. Fish are spot oriented. Also some fish hitting topwaters over grass flats. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is three inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been fair using football jigs and Carolina rigs around points, brush and hard bottom structure in 12-20 feet of water. An 11 pounder reported over the weekend. Some groups set up on offshore structure but most are small. Shallow grassbeds and outside grass lines giving a few fish on light Texas rigs, Senkos and swim jigs. Crappie are fair round brush using shiners.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 8.8 feet high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass are fair on medium diving cranks in 12-15 of water. Light Texas rigs around timber and flipping brush with big weights with creature baits also producing some solid fish. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the bite has been slow to fair around brush piles in 25-35 feet of water, suspended at 12-15 feet. Some good quality reported but numbers are light.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is four inches inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says topwaters are producing a few fish at first light on main lake points, then moving to 10-16 feet with shad pattern cranks and Texas rigs. Also a few deep fish in 18-24 feet on points and ridges hitting Carolina rigs. Crappie are fair around docks and brush. The fish are getting lots of pressure from anglers.
NACONICHE — Water level is three inches high and clearing. Water temp in the upper 80s.
David Russell says bass fishing was good around the full moon. Lots of small fish schooling on the surface with better fish up to five pounds hanging beneath active schools. Slow falling Senkos, Flukes and medium diving cranks working best. No report on crappie.
