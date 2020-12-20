ATHENS - Water level is four inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are still slow. Brush piles in 20 feet have been the best bet using Carolina rigs and jigs, but bites are hard to come by. Brack says crappie fishing has slowed over the last week. Minnows still working best around brush piles in 20 feet of water.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is nine inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are hitting shad Flukes dead sticked in 30-40 feet of water on the main lake. Drifting fresh cut bait is the ticket for blue cat. Up north, the bite is good around cormorant roosts and shallow stumps. Crappie fishing has been good on jigs in 20 feet, suspended at 10 feet. Lots of small fish. Deeper bridges also holding fish. Black bass are best around docks using cranks and jigs. Also some fish hitting spinnerbaits and bladed jigs around shallow rock.
PALESTINE - Water level is at full pool and stained to muddy. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good to 6 1/2 pounds in 2-4 feet of water fishing tight to docks using bladed jigs, jigs and swim jigs. Crappie are hitting shiners and jigs with partial limits reported in 14-16 feet along the old river keying on timber. Also some fish hanging around the first cross member at bridge crossings. White bass are fair along the Highway 155 bridge using cranks and spoons. Channel cat are good around baited holes along the river using night crawlers and chicken hearts.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 1.60 feet low with good water clarity. Surface temp around 54 degrees.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass and hybrids are fair, taking slabs on points and humps in 25-35 feet. Channel cats are still good around cormorant roosts and standing timber in Crabb and Richland creeks using punch bait. Black bass and crappie are slow.
FORK - Water level is 2.32 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow. Not much traffic out. Crappie are good in 30-35 feet of water around brush piles using jigs and shiners. The fish are suspended about 15 feet off bottom. No report on catfish. Activity on the lake is slowing with the holidays approaching.
‘PINES - Water level is about normal level and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Bass pro Jim Tutt says fishing has been slow overall. A few bass being caught up north around shallow grass using flukes and spinnerbaits. Shallow river ledges also giving up some fish on jigs. Farther south, the best bite is coming on Carolina rigs and square bills worked in shallow water round rock and points. Crappie fishing is excellent along the river in 14-24 feet using shiners and jigs. Catfish are slow
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.84 feet low and fairly clear to stained in some creeks. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Bass are fair to four pounds with the best action coming around shallow grass and pad stubble in 3-5 feet using lipless cranks, square bills, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits. No report on crappie this week.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.19 feet low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the low-to-mid-50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good with the best action coming in areas with grass using bladed jigs, square bills, lipless cranks and Texas rig plastics in water 4-7 feet deep. Drops and points away from the bank also producing some decent numbers at times using drop shots, spoons and A-rigs. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says anglers are picking up partial limits around brush piles in 20-30 feet.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.84 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Charlie Shivley at Bill’s Landing says crappie fishing has slowed with the rain and current. Catfishing has been good when anglers are able to get out. Flatheads and blues in the 50 pound range are showing up on trotline, mostly on cut bait. Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing continues to be slow. Anglers picking up a few fish shallow around stumps and lay downs using lipless cranks, square bills and spinnerbaits, but quality bites are few and far between.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and stained. Surface temp in the low-to-mid-50s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been tough with a few fish showing up around roadbeds and main lake points, holding tight to bottom and hitting shaky heads, jigging spoons and deep cranks. No report on crappie.
