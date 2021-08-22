ATHENS — Water level is five inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. School fish are the best bet. Throw small spinnerbaits and white Flukes from a distance when the fish pop up. Deeper grass lines giving up a few fish on jigs and worms. Crappie are slow with the best bite coming around brush in 22-25 feet, all on shiners.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says bass fishing has been fair. The best bite has been coming around docks in 6-12 feet and shallow cover using cranks, spinnerbaits and shaky head worms. Barber is picking up mixed bags of blue cat and hybrids on main lake humps in 18-25 feet slabs for hybrids and cut shad for cats. White bass are hanging out in the same areas, hitting spoons and slabs. Brush piles and standing timber in 16-24 feet are the best bet for crappie. Hitting shiners or jigs.
PALESTINE — Water level is eight inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff is picking up some quality fish early targeting shallow vegetation and flooded brush with topwaters, wacky worms and soft stick baits, or bladed jigs worked around grass between boat houses. Slow falling plastics also working around bridge pilings. Midday bite is best in 16-18 feet on points using cranks and Carolina rigs. Crappie are good in standing timber using LiveScope to pinpoint suspended fish. Brush piles in 16 feet also giving up some keepers. Channel cat are good around baited holes in 16 feet using night crawlers. White bass are slow.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is two inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass are fair on slabs and jigs fished in 15-20 feet of water on points, humps and roadbeds. Crappie fishermen picking up a few limits on around brush piles and bridges columns in 20 feet, all on shiners. Catfish are fair on shad and punch bait soaked on flats in timber in 20 feet. The Richland Creek arm is giving up good numbers. Black bass are slow. Simmons says the best action is coming on cranks worked around shaded docks and Carolina rigs dragged on points.
FORK — Water level is eight inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish up to eight pounds reported around lights at night. No schooling activity to speak of. Crappie fishermen are picking up fish around brush piles in 25-30 feet. No limits reported. Channel cat are fair on punch bait and night crawlers. Lots of anglers on the water.
‘PINES — Water level is seven inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt of Longview says bass fishing has been fair. Fish to four pounds are hitting Flukes, Senkos and bladed jigs worked over the top of flooded grass beds at the north end of the lake. Also some fish reported on topwaters, buzz baits and frogs during low light conditions. Down south, cranks, Texas rigs and drop shot rigs are producing some good quality fish around underwater bridges, points and ridges. Crappie fishermen picking up partial limits around brush piles in 20-25 feet of water along the old river, mainly on shiners.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is five inches low and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp pushing 90.
Bass fishing has been slow. Night fishermen reported a few quality fish around the full moon using Texas rigs and Carolina rigs on points and spinnerbaits around lighted docks and over flats near channel swings. A few fish schooling on and off during the day. Lots of fish are suspended. Crappie are fair around brush piles, all on shiners.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is two inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman crappie fishing has been good. Limits are steady around brush piles in 20-35 feet, suspended at 12-15 feet. All on shiners. Bass fishing has been good on topwaters, frogs and Whopper Ploppers around shoreline hay grass early in the day. Some better quality fish holding around brush piles in 22-25 feet, but not many numbers. Some schooling activity on the main lake over 15-20 feet, but the fish aren’t staying up very long.
