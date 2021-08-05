ATHENS — Water level is four inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are slow. A few schools getting active over deep points but they are shy of boats. Small white or silver baits are the best bets. Brush piles down to 22 feet also holding a few fish, hitting jigs and shaky heads. Crappie are slow with the best action coming late in the day and at night around brush and bridges in 25 feet.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says catfish are good around main lake humps in 16-24 feet, hitting fresh shad. Crappie are good with limits off bridges and brush piles in 12-28 feet, suspended at 8-16 feet, hitting jigs or shiners. Black bass are taking cranks, jigs and Texas rigs around docks and brush piles in 8-16 feet. Hybrids and white bass are good on main lake structure near drops in 16-24 feet, hitting spoons, swim baits and topwaters when schooling.
PALESTINE — Water level is three inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been slow with the best bite coming on bladed jigs, casting jigs and Carolina rigs worked from five feet to as deep as 20 feet. Shallow bite is best early and late. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 14-20 feet using jigs or shiners. Channel cat are excellent in 16 feet keying on baited holes with punch bait or night crawlers. White bass are slow.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair around bridges and brush piles in 15-20 feet, mainly on shiners.
White bass are fair on slabs fished on points and humps in 10-20 feet of water. Catfish are fair on shad and punch bait soaked on flats in 15 feet of water. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, Carolina rigs and crank baits fished on around shaded docks with brush.
FORK — Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says crappie fishing is fair in standing timber 20-35 feet, suspended about 12 feet down. Brush pile fish are in 15-20 feet. Channel cat are good in 15-20 feet using punch bait around baited holes. Bass fishing has been fair in 8-15 feet using Texas rigs, jigs and cranks around points and any shallow vegetation. Lots of small shad moving shallow.
’PINES — Water level is nine inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt of Longview says bass fishing has been good with some solid fish reported around shallow grass up north using frogs, buzz baits, topwaters and Senkos. Down south, points and channel ledges in 18 feet down are giving up some good quality fish on cranks and jigs. Crappie fishing still good under bridges in 14 feet, hitting shiners.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is five inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Bass fishing has been fair. School bass are active on and off on the main lake, hitting spoons, topwaters and ‘Traps. Most takers are small. Also a few fish reported on points, brush piles and isolated stumps in 8-15 feet using Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and shaky head worms. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.20 feet high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the bite has been good around brush piles in 25-35 feet, suspended at 15-18 feet. Best bite coming on shiners, but jigs will work. Fishing guide Brian Branum is reporting some quality bass to five pounds using swim jigs, topwaters and Texas rig worms around shallow cover early in the day, mainly around torpedo grass. Midday bite is best around deeper drop offs and brush piles in 30 feet or more with Texas rig worms. Some schooling activity throughout the day, but the action has been inconsistent.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 1.87 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston bass fishing has been slow during the daylight hours. Night bite has been best using Texas rigs and spinnerbaits on flats, ridges and points near deeper drops. A few school fish showing up over structure at midday, but most are small. Hitting small topwater and shad pattern cranks. Crappie and catfish are slow.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the low 90s.
David Russell says the bite slowed after the full moon. School fish showing on main lake towards the dam, but the action is sporadic. Underspins matched with a grub trailer are producing the best bite when schoolies are active.
