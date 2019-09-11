ATHENS — Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow with the intense heat. Outside grass edges have been good for a few fish on Senkos, Texas rigs and jigs, but nothing consistent. Schooling action has been very sporadic and the fish are spooky when active. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.26 feet low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says slabs are producing good numbers of white bass on main lake humps in 12-13 feet of water. Schooling activity has been pretty reliable in the dam area during low night conditions.
Barber says channel and blue cat are good bets on deeper humps in 18-24 feet using cut bait. Also some quality blue cat reported drifting over deeper water. Deeper docks with brush in 5-10 feet are giving up a few bass in the 2-4 pound range on shaky heads and Texas rigs. Brush piles also holding some fish.
Crappie fishermen reporting some partial limits around brush piles. Jigs and shiners producing equally well at times.
‘PINES — Water level is three inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Longview bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are good on points down south using deep diving cranks and Carolina rigs. Crappie are slow on the river. Catfish are slow.
NACONICHE — Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp around 90 degrees. Local angler David Russell says bass anglers are picking up some solid fish with the best bite coming when there is wind to stir the surface.
Swim baits and Chatterbaits are the tickets around timber in 12-16 feet of water. School fish are scattered and not willing to stay up long. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.03 feet low and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good early up north using soft stick baits around shallow grass and other cover. Later in the day deep cranks and Carolina rigged lizards are working on points in 10-16 feet down south.
Crappie are good along the river fishing standing timber in 15 feet, mainly on small jigs and light line. Baited holes in 16 feet are giving up good numbers on night crawlers.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level 1.62 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Clint Wade says select brush piles away from the bank are giving up a few quality bass on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and crank baits, but the bite is slow overall. Up shallow Wade suggests throwing frogs, weightless Senkos and wacky worms around grass and pads. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the fish are hit or miss on shiners soaked around brush piles in 20-30 feet. Catfish are good over baited holes up north.
FORK — Water level is nine inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stubby Stubblefield says channel cat are good to 10 pounds with big numbers of 2-3 pounders over baited holes in 25-30 feet of water on cheese bait.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says crappie are fair on jigs around bridge columns. Shiners producing a few fish around brush piles in 20-30 feet, holding at suspended depths. Black bass fishing has been tough.
Anglers reporting a scattered topwater bite early around shallow cover, then moving offshore to deeper points and humps with Carolina rigs, cranks and Texas rigs.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about three inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Black bass are slow with one solid fish in the nine-pound range reported on a ’Trap. Bream are fair on small worms fished around shade off piers. Catfish are good on jugs tipped with perch, gold fish and shad. No report on crappie.
CONROE — Water level is 2.17 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Anglers with baited holes are picking up fast limits of channel cat using punch bait in 20-30 feet of water along the San Jacinto river channel.
Offshore pond dams and road beds are producing a few bass in the 3-4 pound range on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and crank baits. Also a few fish shallow on topwaters at first light, but the bite is short lived.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about five inches low and in good shape. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass have been on a strong bite around mid-lake humps and other structure, hitting slabs on bottom and pet spoon rigs.
Some good quality hybrids reported from the river cuts in the Riverside area. Black bass are good along the river channel near Bethy Creek using craws and Texas rigged lizards.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about 1.89 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been fair. Anglers reporting a few fish early and late using Texas rigs and wacky worms around grass beds in 4-8 feet of water.
Offshore bite is hit or miss on hard bottom structure and channel swings; Carolina rigs and shaky heads are a good bet in 14-22 feet. Schooling activity has been sporadic.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.3 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says black bass anglers are picking up a few fish in the 2-4 pound range on points and timber in 4-6 feet using crank baits, spinnerbaits and Texas rigs.
Points in the 8-12 foot range also giving up a few fish on Carolina rigs, but not much size. White bass are fair with a few limits coming on humps and points in 20-28 feet. Crappie fishermen picking up some partial limits in 14-28 feet using using shiners.
Fish are suspended anywhere from 8-12 feet. Channel catfish are still good on windy shorelines and in standing timber using punch bait.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 6.74 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing traffic has been light due to low water and intense heat. A few nice blues showing up at Bill’s Landing, mainly on cut bait.
Bass anglers are faring best on main lake flats and points using redbug and junebug Texas rig worms. Anglers should continue using caution when running boat lanes.
