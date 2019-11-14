It rained a lot of three-pointers at Cardinal Gym on Wednesday as the Trinity Valley Lady Cards hosted the East Texas Baptist JV Lady Tigers.
A single-game school record was broken in the process of the Lady Cards’ dominating 128-33 win as freshman Tiya Douglas sank 13 three-pointers, with ten of them in the second half. That breaks Daiane Packer’s record of 10, set during the team’s championship season in 2004. Douglas finished the game with 44 points.
TVCC started hot with the 26-0 lead before the Lady Tigers got on the board late in the first quarter. They led 58-23 at halftime and never looked back in the 128-33 win with a 70-10 scoring edge in the second half.
The team put up a total of 19 three-pointers.
Also in double digits were Curtessia Dean with 30, including a trio of threes, Kaye Clark with 18 and Ta’Niya Jackson with 16.
The Lady Cards are 4-0 and will host Jarvis Christian JV on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
