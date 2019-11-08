The Malakoff Tigers are rolling into the playoffs after dismantling the Kemp Yellowjackets on the road on a chilly Thursday night, 84-0.
The Tiger offense continued to roll and their defense played lights out, keeping Kemp in check the entire night, including a 49-0 lead at halftime.
With the win, the Tigers sweep their district schedule, 5-0, and avenge the Yellowjackets for taking last year’s district title.
Darion Peace completed eight of 11 passes for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Tiger rushers combined for 415 yards on 30 carries and eight touchdowns.
The Tigers put up 196 receiving yards with four TD’s. They recorded 611 yards of total offense while holding Kemp to 118.
Malakoff’s defense recorded two interceptions.
The Tigers finish the regular season at 9-1 and 5-0 in district and Kemp finishes at 3-7 and 2-3 in district.
Both teams currently wait for their bi-district opponents to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.