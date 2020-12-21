The District 8-3A, Division I football coaches have released their 2020 All-District selection led by the Malakoff Tigers.
Malakoff received the District MVP in Darion Peace, Offensive MVP in Duce Hart, Defensive MVP in Brandon Nations, Defensive Newcomer of the Year in DK Rose and Special Teams Player of the Year in Juan Gonzales. The Offensive Lineman of the Year is Lance Robertson, while the Defensive Lineman of the Year is Cole Gaddis and the Staff of the Year is Malakoff High School.
Kemp sophomore quarterback Deacon Thompson was named the 2020 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Malakoff had four first-team defensive players in Zamir Ruiz, Haydin Thomas, Zack Studley and Riggin Smith. Smith was also named first team offensive players along with Ruiz.
Those players are joined by Nathan Jones, Jaylon Mosley, Gaddis, Jaylon Hart and Erik Waldo.
Second-team defensive players are K’Vionne Davis, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell, Trevor Jarvis and Karter Fuller. Takeenan Langley, Ryder Rogers and Quinton Fulton were named to the second team offense.
Honorable Mention selections went to Davion Tolliver, Bryson Adair, Jose Morales and River Perkins.
Kemp had three players named First-Team offense. They are wide receiver Clayton Brown, Collin Boyle and Jared Mimzenmayer.
Tanner Mullins, Nathan Pringle, Trent McBride, Clayton Brown and Chandler Smith were named to the First Team Defense.
Second team offense Alec Mullins, Laramie Greathouse and Tenilee Anthony. Second Team Defense went to Blake Welch, Gabe Jarvis, Dustin Tutle, Ty Roberts and Brayden Gibbons.
Eustace had first-team member Wesley Kirchenbauer, David Austin, Wyatt Farmer and Christian Case named to the second team, and Paxton Schwartz named honorable mention.
