Football

The District 8-3A, Division I coaches have made changes to the upcoming football schedule.

Malakoff coach Jamie Driskell, Eustace coach Monty Leaf and Kemp coach Lee Wilkins will see the following changes to their schedules.

Friday night’s contest will remain the same for this week.

Below is the new list of games for the Henderson County teams starting next week to allow another make-up date in case of a COVID-19 cancellation or postponement.

All times are currently to be announced.

Thursday, Oct. 8 games

Eustace at Kemp

Malakoff at Groesbeck

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Fairfield at Eustace

Kemp at Malakoff

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Eustace at Teague

Malakoff at Fairfield

Groesbeck at Kemp

Monday, Oct. 26

Eustace at Malakoff

Make-up dates on Saturday Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 6.

