The District 8-3A, Division I coaches have made changes to the upcoming football schedule.
Malakoff coach Jamie Driskell, Eustace coach Monty Leaf and Kemp coach Lee Wilkins will see the following changes to their schedules.
Friday night’s contest will remain the same for this week.
Below is the new list of games for the Henderson County teams starting next week to allow another make-up date in case of a COVID-19 cancellation or postponement.
All times are currently to be announced.
Thursday, Oct. 8 games
Eustace at Kemp
Malakoff at Groesbeck
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Fairfield at Eustace
Kemp at Malakoff
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Eustace at Teague
Malakoff at Fairfield
Groesbeck at Kemp
Monday, Oct. 26
Eustace at Malakoff
Make-up dates on Saturday Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 6.
