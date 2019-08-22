A former Trinidad Trojan and Baylor Bear has passed away; 33-year-old Desmond Jenkins went to be with God on August 14th. His cause of death is still unknown.
Desmond Terraine Jenkins was born to parents Ernest and Vassandral on July 5, 1986.
At Trinidad High School, Desmond was an athletic star as he lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track along with receiving numerous all-district, all-region, all-county and all-state accolades. He was also the valedictorian of his graduating class, voted Mr. THS, was the homecoming king and most likely to succeed. He was beloved by many of his teachers and classmates.
Two of Desmond's brothers, Quincy and Ahmad, were both valedictorians of their high school classes as well.
“If you could talk to anyone in Trinidad, they can tell you that he was special,” said Ahmad.
After high school, he continued his education and played and lettered in football at Baylor University at safety.
However, college didn't start smoothly for Jenkins; he lost everything when a fire started in another unit and burned his apartment complex. He persevered through and went on to pick up two degrees: a Bachelor’s in business administration from the Hankamer School of Business and a Juris Doctorate from Baylor Law School, where he was the president of his class.
He did it all with a smile on his face and that is probably why just as many people from Waco loved him as much as the folks in his hometown of Trinidad. His legacy was truly special.
“We’ve received messages from Texas football legends, attorneys, former BU business students and so many more that had the pleasure of knowing him during his days in Waco,” Ahmad said. “Even Baylor’s current head football coach, Matt Rhule, who never coached Desmond, reached out because his impact has remained throughout the years.”
After receiving his law degree, Jenkins worked for various law firms, including McCathern PLLC, DeHay and Elliston LLP and eventually settling in Tyler to work for Starr Schoenbrun & Comte PLLC, where he cherished his work environment and thought it was the perfect fit.
He also worked as an ordained minister and was known for his big heart, generosity and knowledge.
“Desmond had a heart for continued knowledge, intelligence, and wisdom,” Ahmad continues. “He made it his business to be Trinidad’s local 'Meals on Wheels' and enjoyed conversing with the homeless as much as he enjoyed networking with scholars. He was someone that knew these could be one in the same and measured success in a way that valued everyone.”
He returned home to Trinidad a couple of years ago, where he was at his happiest, after traveling often. He would wake to count deer roaming, watched the sunset in his backyard and enjoyed his family and friends. He recently declared his love for girlfriend Patrise Hornbuckle and her son, Cameron, and he glowed in their presence.
Jenkins answered the Lord's call and delivered his inaugural message at Trinidad's Cedar Fork Baptist Church on August 4th, 10 days before he passed.
Jenkins' funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Gun Barrel City, located at 2611 West Main Street.
He was preceded in death by Melvin Harmon (brother). He leaves to honor his memory: his father, Ernest Jenkins; mother, Vassandral Trimble; girlfriend, Patrise Hornbuckle (her son Cameron); sisters, Kimberly Dawson and Jacqueline Carr (Rodney); brothers, Corey Jenkins (Arnessa), Jerell Williams (Velekia), Quincy Jenkins (Ashley), and Ahmad Jenkins; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.