Since my wife Debra passed from this life last Sept. 9, I've felt that I should write something in remembrance of her. I also believed I should wait until I could separate telling about Debra, the person and not just dwelling on how much I miss her. But now that a year has passed, I've decided I really can't separate them, the two will always be interconnected.
This is a sports column and in that realm, Debra used her bookkeeping skills to keep statistics for me in many of the games I've broadcast through the years. Once she learned the rules, she was able to keep accurate stats that we would save in a file drawer for years. Those were the old fashioned metal drawers, not the ones on your laptop. We worked out of many gyms and stadiums around north and east Texas and one place we really enjoyed covering a game was Texas Stadium. I have a picture some took of us in the radio booth there that indicates it was from more than a few years ago, perhaps 1987. Once we entered at the press gate it was still a long walk around the top of the stadium to where the broadcast would originate. Debra enjoyed football but what she really really liked scoring was the basketball games. Usually, we were right at the scorer's table in the heat of the action. Those were the days before you could get cell coverage in many of the gyms, so I would have to run phone cable to the hook up. Debra would usually find me a couple of kids to pay a few bucks to run the line under the bleachers. Debra enjoyed college football. To her it was as much about the bands, cheerleaders and crazy folks in the stands as it was the game itself. In her final years, she was confined to a wheel chair and it was tough for her to go a lot of places. We were planning to go to Waco for a Baylor game where she could ride her wheel chair along the riverwalk, across the bridge and right into McCain Stadium. Unfortunately, her health didn't allow it. Debra wouldn't make a point to watch a game on TV, but she was resigned to the fact that Saturdays in football season I would usually make a day of it. If I had one on, she would often watch along with me and make comments about the game.
"Who's the team in red," she might ask. One team she really liked the Florida State Seminoles. That was because we had been staying in a hotel in New Orleans one year when the Seminoles came to town to play in the Sugar Bowl game. Before long, Debra was laughing and joking with these big players when they'd come to he restaurant for ride on the elevator. Debra was always able to meet folks easily and people seemed to single her out as someone who'd be easy to talk to. She had a big laugh and a personality that made people feel comfortable in her presence.
Debra had a beautiful voice and a way of drawing people in when she sang. Once on a mission trip to Ivory Coast, she sang a song the first night we were there and the people demanded she sing the same song every night. Even after she was put on oxygen and had trouble breathing she could still wring all the emotion out of a song.
Debra was pianist for several churches and liked playing the fast ones. People enjoyed the sense of fun she brought to the music and how she pounded the chords when the congregation sang. During the Africa trip, little kids would surround her on the streets there and want to be around her ever though she didn't speak their language.
She couldn't have children because of her health, but often taught them in Sunday School and Bible School. Through the years, many parents would bring their children to our house for Debra to take care of while they went on vacation or to some event. Many of them stayed friends with us into their adult years. Debra was like a fun grandmother, they would say. Debra loved people and loved having them around. She cared about others and was always generous when she could see that someone had a need. And anyone who knew her knew she loved cats. They would crawl up around her and demand to be petted. She was good at spoiling them and they were good company when she was home alone.
So, as we get into this football season, I miss Debra being a part of the games. I miss being able to come home to her when the games or over.
Also, I miss the lunches we would have once she was bed-ridden and I would drive to the house to check on her. I miss her laugh and how she would brag on the toast I would make her for breakfast. In fact, I can't think of a part of my life where she isn't missed. See, I told you I couldn't.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.