Two more postseason honors arrived for the TVCC Lady Cards' basketball team this week as sophomore Curtessia Dean and freshman Taiyanna Jackson received spots on the NJCAA's All-American team.
Dean, the 5' 10” guard from Monroe, LA and last year's only returning starter, followed up on her All-American freshman year with a team-leading 19.3 points per game, averaged 5.6 rebounds and drained 52 three-pointers. She receives a Second Team spot after being with the Third Team a year ago.
Jackson, a 6' 5” forward from East Chicago, IN, landed an honorable mention as she was fifth in scoring with 9.6 points and was a defensive presence as she led the team with both 13.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.