Princess Davis has joined the women’s basketball staff at Trinity Valley Community College as a coaching assistant.
Davis joins the Lady Card program after a record-setting playing career at Texas A&M-Commerce.
In 2019, Davis finished her five-year A&M-Commerce career as the all-time minutes leader in program history, recording 3,699. She started 116 of her 123 career games.
Davis finished No. 2 on the A&M-Commerce career assists list with 445, She also finished third in program history with 1,385 points and free throws made (368).
She was the second player in A&M-Commerce history to record more than 1,300 points and more than 400 assists.
Davis was a three-time All-Lone Star Conference selection and was named Freshman of the Year in 2015.
“We are very excited to have her join us,” said second-year head coach Precious Ivy. “She brings an energy to the game that will influence our players in a positive way.”
Prior to A&M-Commerce, Davis lettered four seasons at Green Oaks Academy in Shreveport, La., where she was first team all-state as a senior in 2014.
