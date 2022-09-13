Dave Campbell's Texas High School Football ratings

Future Brownsboro district opponent, Carthage, sits atop the latest Dave Campbell ratings in Class 4A Division 2. They’re followed closely by another East Texas perennial power, Gilmer.
Meanwhile, Malakoff, after slipping by a tough Salado team Friday, 29-27, holds the No. 6 ranking in Class 3A Division 1. Grandview, who handed Malakoff their only loss, is ranked fifth.
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage 3-0
2. Gilmer 3-0
3. Wichita Falls Hirschi 3-0
4. Cuero 3-0
5. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2-1
6. Wimberley 3-0
7. Glen Rose 3-0
8. Silsbee 3-0
9. Bellville 3-0
10. Waco Connally 3-0
Class 3A Division 1
1. Franklin 3-0
2. Mount Vernon 3-0
3. Lorena 2-1
4. Columbus 3-0
5. Grandview 2-1
6. Malakoff 2-1
7. Shallowater 3-0
8. Bushland 3-0
9. Breckenridge 3-0
10. Hallettsville 3-0
