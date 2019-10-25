More than once this season, Dalton Kasel has been very close to clinching a prestigious event title on the Professional Bull Riders tour. He’s missed out on earning bigger paychecks recently because he’s been bucked off on multiple occasions during the final rounds on the Unleash The Beast, the PBR’s top tier tour.
At a major UTB tour stop in August in Nashville, Kasel was bucked off in the final round in 7.7 seconds as he attempted to stay on for the required eight seconds. At Anaheim, Calif., in early September, Kasel was bucked off in 7.7 seconds during the finals. At Fairfax, Va., in late September, he was bucked off of his final bull in 7.73 seconds. In Minneapolis earlier this month, he departed from his short round bull at the 6.5 seconds mark, according to pbr.com.
But when the title was at stake in the finals (short) round last weekend at the PBR’s Unleash The Beast tour stop in Nampa, Idaho, Kasel, 20, a PBR rookie who has residences in the West Texas towns of Muleshoe and McCamey, stayed on for the eight second count. He turned in an attention grabbing score of 92 and clinched the title. He earned $37,600 throughout the Oct 18-19 show in the Boise area.
“It shows to myself that I get paid when I stay on them,” Kasel said of making enough qualified rides to clinch a title. “It was nice to get one knocked down in the short round.”
Brazilian Jose Vitor Leme, a Decatur resident ranked No. 1 in the PBR's 2019 world standings, finished second in Nampa and pocketed $17,680.
Kasel and Leme were the only riders who stayed on all three bulls throughout the two-day show.
Kasel, turned in scores of 86.75, 87.75 and 92. The 92 in the final round was aboard a bovine named Fearless (owned by D&H Cattle/ Buck Cattle/ Tommy Julian).
Leme turned in scores of 88.75, 84 and 88.25. His final round 88.25 was atop Whiskey Bent (Wentz Bucking Bulls/New West Rodeos).
Jess Lockwood, the 2017 PBR world champion, finished third and pocketed $13,550. He was bucked off in the first round in 6.61 seconds, but turned in an 84 in the second round and a remarkable 94 during the final round. The 94 was aboard Heartbreak Kid (D&H Cattle/ Buck Cattle/ Erwin Cattle). It’s the year’s highest marked ride on the PBR circuit, according to pbr.com.
Leme is ranked No. 1 in the world standings (released on Oct. 19) with 6,601.66 points. Lockwood is ranked No. 2 with 6,185. Chase Outlaw, who finished fifth at the Nampa tour stop, is No. 3 with 5,185.83. Veteran Joao Ricardo Vieira, a Brazilian from Decatur, is ranked No. 4 with 4,483. Cooper Davis of Jasper, the 2016 world champion, is ranked No. 5 with 3,738.
Kasel is ranked No. 7 with 2,218 points. He also is ranked No. 1 in the PBR’s 2019 Rookie Of The Year title race. Kasel has earned $178,887 from PBR shows this season.
The Nampa show was the last regular season Unleash The Beast tour stop in 2019. The PBR’s 2019 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 6-10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 2019 PBR world champion will receive a $1 million bonus.
College rodeo update
On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region circuit, Sam Houston State finished fourth in the women’s team title race as the result of earning 145 points throughout the Oct. 19-20 Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo in Mount Pleasant. McNeese State clinched the title with 378 points.
After the first three rodeos of the 2019-2020 regular season, Sam Houston State is ranked No. 3 in the women’s team title race with 380.83 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 1 with 1,237.29. McNeese State is ranked No. 2 with 1,159. Trinity Valley Community College is ranked No. 8 with 95.
In the men’s team title race at the NTCC Rodeo, Sam Houston State finished sixth with 255.5. McNeese State and Hill College tied for first, each finishing the rodeo with 450.5 points. TVCC finished eighth with 138.
Sam Houston State’s men’s team received notable help from Kaden Isaac Kornegay who clinched the bareback riding title. Kornegay is ranked No. 3 in the Southern Region’s 2019-2020 bareback riding title race with 271 points. Timothy Ray Murphy of Hill College is ranked No. 1 with 441.
TVCC’s men’s team received help at the NTCC Rodeo from Cutter Cash Carpenter who finished fifth in the tie-down roping title race (in terms of points earned during the rodeo). Carpenter is ranked No. 2 in the Southern Region 2019-2020 tie-down roping standings with down roping standings with 176 points. Texas A&M-Commerce’s Ty Harris is ranked No. 1 with 290.
In the 2019-2020 Southern Region men’s team standings, Sam Houston State is ranked No. 4 with 1,068.5 points. McNeese is ranked No. 1 with 1,674.5. Hill College is ranked No. 2 with 1,495. Texas A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 3 with 1,442. TVCC is ranked No. 8 with 403.
The NTCC Rodeo was the third of 10 Southern Region shows scheduled for the 2019-2020 regular season. The next Southern Region show is the Nov. 1-2 McNeese State Rodeo in Lake Charles, La.
Top PRCA stock
Each year, the PRCA recognizes its top bucking horses and bulls. This year, the association recognized Beutler & Son Rodeo Co.'s Killer Bee for Bareback Horse of the Year, according to prorodeo.com.
The bronc is owned by Bennie and Rhett Beutler of Elk City, Okla. The Beutlers provide the stock for numerous PRCA shows such as RodeoAustin in Austin.
The PRCA also recognized Northcott Macza's Get Smart for Saddle Bronc of the Year and Harper & Morgan Rodeo's Hot & Ready for Bull of the Year.
