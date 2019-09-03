The Cross Roads Bobcats opened their 2019 season at home at Rock Tower Stadium on Friday night, hosting the Lions of Blooming Grove.
The Lions had no problem against Cross Roads as Blooming Grove posted the 39-0 shutout victory.
Despite the shutout, the Bobcat offense was able to produce 181 yards of rushing against the Lion defense.
Eli Wilson led with 86 yards on 15 attempts and Alex Marston had 73 yards on 21 attempts.
Haydon Cook caught a pass for six yards.
The Bobcat offense also converted 13 first downs and the offensive line allowed no sacks on 12 pass attempts.
On defense, Hunter McDonald led with seven tackles, one unassisted and six assisted.
Kaden Mattingly picked up two quarterback hurries while Marston and John Castillo each had one.
On special teams, Solomon Brown had 19 kickoff return yards and Josh Perkins had six.
Cross Roads returns to action this Friday at 7:30 p.m. as they host the Axtell Longhorns.
