Cross Roads Cross Country varsity and junior varsity teams excelled at the Slocum High School cross country meet last Friday.
The Varsity Girls team placed first and not only did the team win big, but individually, the girls eclipsed the competition of 99 girls.
Coming in first place was Cassie Turner and Callie Turner came in third. Brook Locke held a spot at 10th place, while Lizeth Lopez came in 13th. Alanah Logan placed 25th, Alexis Sudduth placed 26th, and Gabby Vazquez placed 47th.
Junior Varsity Boys runner, Lane Supak, came in first place while Junior Varsity Girls runner, Kylie Loftin, placed 12th.
Varsity Boys runner Gus Bennett came in 11th place out of 79, while Payton Marrs placed 44th, Edgar Izaguirre at 66th, and Strait Myers at 67th place.
The Cross Country teams are continuing to pursue advancing to the UIL State Meet again this year and will be competing this Saturday at Sam Houston and back locally at La Poynor Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.