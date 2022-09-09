Cross Roads claws Eagles

The Cross Roads Bobcats became the first Henderson County team to three wins, Thursday, stopping Bruceville-Eddy 42-20 in their first game before the home crowd.
Cross Roads Coach Daniel Pierce said a long interception return by Bub Latham helped slam the door on the Eagles and the defense rose up to shut them out for the second half.
“He caught a bubble screen pass and took it back a big distance,” Pierce said. “It was one of those plays where he didn’t expect it to happen, but it helped seal the game for us.:
Cross Roads had a couple of defensive touchdowns to help offset turnovers the Eagles turned into points.
Latham also came up with another turnover for the Bobcats defense and Graham Story pilfered a pass.
But the Bobcats had their moments on offense to keep the edge over the Eagles throughout the night,
Pierce said the Cats were tough on the ground with Tristan Himes, Riley Brown and the rest of the backs running hard.
The Cats held a 34-20 edge after a wild first half. Pierce said his team took control after intermission.
There are tough games coming up for Cross Roads, but Coach Pierce likes they way his team is putting the pieces together to have a successful season.
“I’m very pleased with our progress right now, but we’re still developing and trying to get better at what we’re doing,” he said.
Cross Roads opened the season with a rout of All Saints in Tyler 54-18. Last week, their win over Meridian was tighter, with the Bobcats snatching a 24-22 victory.
Cross Roads will open district play at Italy on Sept. 23, then return for homecoming night against Cayuga.
Entering this weekend, Itasca and Axtell were the other district teams without a loss. Cayuga and Rio Vista had one loss, while Italy and Kerens were looking for their first wins.
