Malakoff's Ava Perkins made history at the regional cross country meet and heads to state Friday for the Class 3A meet at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock. She is one of 20 area runners headed to the state meet.

Malakoff freshman Ava Perkins made history last week when she advanced to the state cross country meet this Friday at Old Settlers Park.

Perkins is the first girls runner to make the state meet from Malakoff High School in the history of the girls and boys program following a sixth-place finish out of 171 runners at regionals.

Perkins runs at 10 a.m. in the Class 3A meet along with Eustace Lady Bulldogs junior Paige Row. Perkins finished the regional meet with a time of 12 minutes, 54 seconds.

She is the daughter of Bo and Ronnie Perkins and is the sister to Cameron and Lady.

Ava is also a member of the FFA Greenhand as an officer, is a Varsity Boys Athletic Trainer, member of the Lady Tigers basketball team, member of the Lady Tigers track team, a straight A student at the top of her class and a member of the Malakoff First Baptist Church.

Here is the full list of competitors for the state cross country meet Nov. 5-6 in Round Rock.

UIL state cross country

4A boys

Athens — Hardy and Micah Swann.

4A Girls

Mabank freshman Kai Hudson.

3A GIRLS

Eustace Junior Paige Row.

Malakoff freshman Ava Perkins.

3A Boys

Eustace — Seniors Cooper Reeve, Caleb Gonzales, and Jake Haney, junior Jayden King, sophomore Ryan Porte, Trenton Porte and Jaden Stout.

2A Girls

Cross Roads — Freshman Brook Locke, Alanah Logan and Alexis Sudduth, sophomores July Soto, Calista Turner and Cassity Turner.

2A Girls

LaPoynor sophomore Payton Maze.

1A Boys

Trinidad senior Julius Stevenson.

