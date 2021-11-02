Malakoff freshman Ava Perkins made history last week when she advanced to the state cross country meet this Friday at Old Settlers Park.
Perkins is the first girls runner to make the state meet from Malakoff High School in the history of the girls and boys program following a sixth-place finish out of 171 runners at regionals.
Perkins runs at 10 a.m. in the Class 3A meet along with Eustace Lady Bulldogs junior Paige Row. Perkins finished the regional meet with a time of 12 minutes, 54 seconds.
She is the daughter of Bo and Ronnie Perkins and is the sister to Cameron and Lady.
Ava is also a member of the FFA Greenhand as an officer, is a Varsity Boys Athletic Trainer, member of the Lady Tigers basketball team, member of the Lady Tigers track team, a straight A student at the top of her class and a member of the Malakoff First Baptist Church.
Here is the full list of competitors for the state cross country meet Nov. 5-6 in Round Rock.
UIL state cross country
4A boys
Athens — Hardy and Micah Swann.
4A Girls
Mabank freshman Kai Hudson.
3A GIRLS
Eustace Junior Paige Row.
Malakoff freshman Ava Perkins.
3A Boys
Eustace — Seniors Cooper Reeve, Caleb Gonzales, and Jake Haney, junior Jayden King, sophomore Ryan Porte, Trenton Porte and Jaden Stout.
2A Girls
Cross Roads — Freshman Brook Locke, Alanah Logan and Alexis Sudduth, sophomores July Soto, Calista Turner and Cassity Turner.
2A Girls
LaPoynor sophomore Payton Maze.
1A Boys
Trinidad senior Julius Stevenson.
