GRAND PRAIRIE — On Monday, the Class 4A Region II Cross Country Meet was held at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie.
Out of a field of 163 runners, Mabank’s Kai Hudson advanced to state, finishing 19th in a time of 12:09.
The performance was enough to qualify the freshman for the state meet on Nov. 6.
Fellow freshman Trista Etheridge finished 27th at 12:26 and sophomore Felicity Torres was 33rd at 12:37 also had great races narrowly missed qualifying as well.
As a unit, the Lady Panthers just missed qualifying as team finishing fifth overall, the top four teams advance to the state meet.
Other individuals competing well were Sara Garcia, Camryn McDonald, Callie Riley and Gracie Hartsell.
Leading the boys team were sophomore Carter Dennie with a 39th overall finish at 18:27 and sophomore David Deatherage 52nd running an 18:52.
Others competing well were; Minh Nguyen, Caleb Penney, Esau Garcia and Pablo Garcia.
