The Mabank High School cross country teams had a strong showing at the Region 2 District 14-4A Cross Country meet on Tuesday.
In the girls race, the Lady Panthers brought home the team championship for the first time in 20 years, while the Panthers finished in third. Both teams qualified for regionals for the 10th year in a row.
In the varsity races, the Mabank High School girls used a strong collective effort from all runners in the championship win.
The Lady Panthers used outstanding races from freshman Kai Hudson who finished second (12:56) overall and Trista Etheridge who finished third (13:16). Sara Garcia (14:03) had a strong race to place sixth as well as Camryn McDonald (14:05) and Felicity Torres (14:12) to finish seventh and ninth respectively.
Callie Riley (15:04) also had good race finishing in the top 20 along with Gracie Hartsell.
In the boys race, sophomores Carter Dennie (18:00) and David Deatherage (18:01) led the Panthers finishing ninth and 10th respectively. Caleb Penney finished in 14th (19:19), Esau Garcia was 18th (19:49) while Pablo Garcia (20:21) and Minh Nguyen (20:25) also had good races to help with the team scoring.
Tuesday's results qualified both teams for the Regional Meet held at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie on Oct 26.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Both Mabank Junior High Boys and Girls cross country teams won the team championship.
The girls were led by individual champion Teagan Etheridge who won with a winning time of 13:51. Ruby Gallegos (14:36) finished fifth, and Sofia Rodriguez (14:39) was sixth in helping to secure the team victory along with Zoie Barnet (15:46) who finished 10th, Lisset Gallegos (15:55) 11th and Jaci Hines (16:10) 12th. Others running well were Keylee Bohannon (16:32) 15th and Jasmine Campa (17:22) 17th.
Ethan Wilson was the individual champion for boys posting a time of (12:17) for the Panthers while David DeHaan (12:38) had a great race finishing third.
Many others had great solid races for Mabank included; Aiden Beaudoin (13:35) eighth, Slade Beasley (13:40) ninth, Jardiel Villanueva (13:48) 11th, McKayden Whitworth (13:49) 12th, Wyatt Griffin (14:21) 15th and Holden Truelove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.