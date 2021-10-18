The Athens High School cross country team participated in the Region 2 District 14-4A Cross Country meet on Tuesday.
The race was held at the First Monday Fairgrounds in Canton as the Hornets finished in second, while the Lady Hornets finished in fourth place.
Senior Micah Swann placed first with a time of 16:25.4 seconds in the 5K race with his brother junior Hardy Swann coming in second place finishing just over one second behind his brother.
Senior Cashis Lee-Brown finished fifth. All three runners qualified as individuals for the Regional meet.
The top three teams in district qualified for the regional meet that will be held on Oct. 26.
In the two-mile race for the Lady Hornets, senior Emily Mahmoud led the way with a time of 14:58. Also running for the girls team were seniors Kelly Lopez and Elisa Comeaux, along with under class-men Mia Rodriguez, Heidy DelosSantos, Addison Maytubby, Addison Harris, Daniela Ruvalcaba, Karen Martinez, Ashley Leon and Skyelann White.
In the middle school race, Athens was led by seventh grader Daniel Carranza in sixth and eighth grader Payton Woods in 10th place.
