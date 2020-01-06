For the first time since the first half of the 2010 season, Jason Garrett will not be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
On Monday morning, after two days of interviews, former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy succeeded Garrett as the new head man in Dallas.
Garrett was in the final season of his contract and the consensus was that he would have taken a trip to at least the NFC Championship to keep his job.
The Cowboys started 3-0 before dropping eight of 13 games to close the year at 8-8 in a season with high expectations, along with a talented roster. Garrett was officially let go on Sunday evening.
In Green Bay, from 2006-18, McCarthy took the Packers to nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl in 2010, predominately behind the arm of future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
