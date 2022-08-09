Fans of the team that wears the star are heading into the 2022 season with low expectations of seeing them in the Super Bowl this year.
SPORTSNAUT.com, just one of the publications that ranks the NFL's 32 teams, spots the Dallas Cowboys just above the middle, at No. 15. Coach Mike McCarthy's team's outlooked dropped from the Top 10 in the last few weeks, as a series of occurrences seemed to weaken the team.
The absence of wide reciever Amari Cooper is seen as a regression as is the departure of outside linebacker Randy Gregory. Gregory had been a versatile defender since coming into the league in 2015. He now resides with the Denver Broncos who meet the Cowboys Saturday in the Rockies. He won't see the field, however, because he's on the physically unable to perform list.
Dallas fans can expect a scarcity of running back Ezekiel Elliott in the game as he readies for what may be his final year with the Pokes.
Before the game, the teams are engaging in joint practices, beginning Wednesday. Anyone with an eye on those may learn more about the state of the Cowboys than watching a pre-season opener.
Meanwhile, Jerry Jones continues to stay in the spotlight more than you would expect for an owner of a team that won exactly 0 Super Bowls in the past 26 years. Think about it, no member of the Trinity Valley Cardinals this year was ever close to being born when Dallas stopped the Pittsburg Steelers in 1995, with Barry Switzer coaching the remains of the powerhouse Jimmy Johnson built.
As the 2022 season looms, Jimmy Johnson remains an omission from the Ring of Honor, which bears the names of great Cowboys past, such as Bob Lilly and Tom Landry. Johnson wasn't in Dallas as long, but he won as many Super Bowls as the legendary Landry.
Johnson came aboard after Landry's final, disastrous 3-13 year and did what the Fedora wearing one would never have done at his advanced age. He gutted the team, including trading Hershell Walker (the politician) for a load of high draft choices.
With those picks in hand, he built the leaner, meaner, faster Cowboys that dominated the league in 1992 and 1993. The stars of that team, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmett Smith are in the ring, but Johnson isn't.
In truth, I don't know how much the ring means to Johnson, who is in the NFL Hall of Fame, but excluding him doesn't shine a favorable light on Jerry Jones who's greatest accomplishment remains a really nice stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.