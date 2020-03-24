Another surprising retirement has come to the NFL this offseason.
At the age of 29 and after seven seasons, in which he missed one, the Dallas Cowboys’ All-Pro and Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick has announced that he will call it a career.
Drafted out of Wisconsin by Dallas in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, it might have seemed odd at first to take a center that early when the team had a second and third round grade on him. But the team would eventually realize that the selection was totally worth it.
Frederick was the second of three All-Pro offensive linemen taken by the Cowboys in four years, with left tackle Tyron Smith in 2011 and Zack Martin in 2014 when Jerry Jones was convinced to avoid taking eventual bust Johnny Manziel.
Together, these three would form the best offensive line in Dallas since the Great Wall in the 90’s. Since 2011, the Cowboys won three division titles and two playoff games, even though they still have not reached the NFC Championship since the team’s last Super Bowl run in 1996.
Even though he has not missed a start in six seasons that he played, Frederick missed the entire 2018 season after revealing he was diagnosed with the auto-immune disorder known as Guillan-Barre Syndrome, which attacks the nervous system.
He may have been an athletic freak and all-around leader on the field, but he is known for his big heart and generosity off the field, where he ran his Blocking Out Hunger Foundation, which provides meals to starving children.
Like many of us from a football standpoint, I was stunned at first at hearing this news, but walking away while he is still young is probably the best thing that he can do for his future and health. Thank you, Travis. We wish you luck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.