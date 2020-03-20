The disappointing news came last week that RodeoHouston had been canceled because of concerns with the spread of the coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19. The famous, high-paying rodeo began March 3 and was scheduled to conclude Sunday, March 22.
That stunning announcement came on March 11. Two days later, the hard news came that RodeoAustin had been canceled. The higher-paying winter indoor stock show rodeo was scheduled for March 14-28.
The American Quarter Horse Association, which has its corporate offices in Amarillo, canceled its worldwide convention that was scheduled for March 13-16 at the South Point Hotel due to coronavirus concerns.
But although the AQHA gathering was canceled and two iconic Texas rodeos were told by local authorities that they had to shut down, rodeo activity did not totally come to a halt last weekend.
For example, the Cinch Timed Event Championship at Guthrie, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, galloped on. Taylor Santos, a former Sam Houston State star who qualified for the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, lassoed the coveted $100,000 champion’s check during a live broadcast on Sunday, March 15, on Ride TV.
Santos, 25, who is from Creston, California, he was grateful that the staff at the Lazy E Arena opted to conduct the 2020 Timed Event Championships.
“I can’t thank the Lazy E enough for sticking with it and having the event," Santos said in a phone interview last weekend. "It’s unreal how many fans showed up still with everything going on. Those were true rodeo fans.”
“Everybody who won money over here at the Timed Event are so glad that it went on," Santos added. “We don’t know when our next job is going to be. To not know when you’re next rodeo is wild. We don’t know if our next rodeo is in April, May or June. The next place we could go could be Reno (the famous higher-paying Nevada rodeo in late-June). We don’t know for sure yet.”
The Oklahoman newspaper reported that an estimated crowd of 1,200 attended the Timed Event Championship's performance on Friday, March 13, to watch 20 cowboys compete in five timed events: team roping heading, team roping heeling, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
After making 25 runs throughout five rounds, Santos, clinched the 36th annual Timed Event Championship title with an aggregate time of 340.4 seconds. Jess Tierney, the Western Texas State Junior College rodeo coach who is from Altus, Oklahoma, finished second with a 247.7
Santos also pocketed a $3,000 for winning the fourth round, which pushed his total earnings to $103,000. Tierney pocketed $25,000 for the runner-up finish and a $3,000 for winning the second round, which pushed his total earnings to $28,000.
Santos is the son of longtime accomplished pro rodeo journalist Kendra Santos who has covered some of the world’s biggest rodeos over the past 35 years. He gives credit to his mother for faithfully hauling him to numerous junior rodeos while growing up, which helped him learn to be very competitive.
Santos clinched the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association tie-down roping title at the 2014 College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, as a freshman at Cal Poly State-San Luis Obispo.
He also transferred to Sam Houston State and competed for SHSU at the 2016 College National Finals in Casper.
Santos earned his first trip to the PRCA’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas last year. He earned $81,076 throughout the 10-day WNFR and finished 10th in the PRCA’s 2019 tie-down roping world title race with $182,484.
The Professional Bull Riders conducted a show last weekend, on March 14-15, in Duluth, Georgia, in the Atlanta area.
It was a closed-for-TV-only event that was part of the Unleash The Beast, the PBR’s top tier tour. Dener Barbosa, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, clinched the title and earned $35,000 during a live CBS Sports Network broadcast.
During that event, accomplished PBR competitor Derek Kolbaba told Yahoo Sports he was grateful that the event was still on.
“If we aren’t going out and riding bulls, we aren’t getting paid,” Kolbaba said. “It’s not like we’re on contracts. People still have bills and mortgages that they have to cover. We’re just happy and blessed to still be able to compete, even though it’s odd with an empty building.”
Meanwhile, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, which sanctions the renowned Houston and Austin rodeos, did not totally shut down its circuit. For example, there were three rodeos last weekend in Florida in the communities of Arcadia, Okeechobee and Lake City.
The 92nd Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, which was March 12-15, was the largest PRCA show last weekend. It offered competitors a $106,139 purse and the Frontier Rodeo Co. (Jerry Nelson) that has earned the PRCA’s Stock Contractor Of The Year Award the past five years, supplied the broncs and bulls and timed event cattle.
Six-time National Finals qualifier Tilden Hooper, who is from Carthage and lives in the Fort Worth area, clinched the bareback riding title with an attention grabbing score of 87.5 aboard a bronc named Times Up and he earned $4,301 for the win.
The PRCA has posted an event status page on its website, prorodeo.com. The website lists upcoming rodeos in four categories: canceled, postponed, planned and rescheduled.
For example, the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo & Steer Show, which was scheduled for March 19-21, was listed as a canceled PRCA event.
The Walker County Fair & Rodeo, which was scheduled for April 10-11 in Huntsville, has been postponed.
The Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo, which was scheduled for April 24-25 in Athens, is cancelled.
The 78th annual ABC Pro Rodeo in Levelland, which originally was scheduled for April 2-4, has been rescheduled for May 28-31.
