Pro rodeo organizers across North America are in the process of cancelling or making scheduling changes in dramatic fashion because of the concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has posted an event status page on prorodeo.com that lists upcoming rodeos in 2020 in four categories: cancelled, postponed, planned and rescheduled.
For example, the Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo in Athens, which was scheduled for April 24-25, has been cancelled. The Walker County Fair & Rodeo, which was scheduled for April 10-11 in Huntsville, has been postponed. The Panola County Cattleman’s ProRodeo, which was scheduled for May 1-2 in Carthage, is listed as a planned event. The Angelina Benefit Rodeo, which was scheduled for April 22-25 in Lufkin, has been cancelled. The Longview PRCA Rodeo, which was scheduled for April 17-18 in Longview, has been rescheduled for Sept. 18-19. The Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo, which was scheduled for May 7-9 in Crockett, is listed as a planned event. The Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo, which was scheduled for April 2-4 in Kissimmee, Florida, has been postponed.
The spread of the coronavirus also is affecting the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo’s 2021 ProRodeo Tournament. Fort Worth Rodeo officials have designated seven smaller PRCA shows during the spring and summer months to help competitors qualify for the large indoor winter PRCA show that’s scheduled for late January and early February at Dickies Arena. But one of the seven qualifier rodeos, the Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo that was scheduled for April 17-18, has been cancelled.
The Ellis County Livestock Show & Rodeo in Waxahachie, which was scheduled for March 27-28, has been rescheduled for June 4-6. The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association Rodeo in Mineral Wells was scheduled for May 7-9 but it has been rescheduled for Sept. 17-19. The Waxahachie and Mineral Wells rodeos also are among the seven qualifier rodeos.
The other four qualifier rodeos are the Johnson County Sheriff’s Posse PRCA Rodeo in Cleburne; the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days Rodeo in Weatherford; the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo in Gladewater; and the North Texas Fair & Rodeo in Denton.
Fort Worth Stock Show organizers must find another rodeo to replace Wichita Falls, plus possibly others, because the new tournament format consists of seven brackets and rodeo organizers want to place an event winner from the seven rodeos in each bracket.
“The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo fully supports the local communities and their rodeo committees as they confront the challenges of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on public health and local economies,” Stock Show communications manager Matt Brockman said in a statement. “We’ll remain in close contact with the local rodeo committees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as this situation unfolds and make alternative plans, should the need arise.”
We live in an era when larger pro rodeos are determining champions by a tournament format and featuring a field of more accomplished contestants.
The Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo and the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver converted to a tournament format with more accomplished riders this year.
RodeoHouston, which was canceled on March 11 because of concerns over the coronavirus, was using a tournament format with more accomplished competitors.
Prior to this year, the Fort Worth and Denver rodeos used the traditional method of featuring a mix of very accomplished competitors, part-time riders and talented competitors who were in the very infant stages of a pro career.
But when rodeo committees make the bold move to limit their field of competitors to more accomplished riders in an attempt to make the rodeo higher quality for the fans, they have to face the fact that the majority of the membership in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association are not full-time/highly accomplished competitors.
For example, when the Fort Worth rodeo used the traditional method, about 200 competitors would enter the tie-down roping. But only 15 of them had competed in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas the previous year.
When a big rodeo opts to go to a format that features only the more credentialed competitors, the organizers also have to face the fact that there are very talented younger competitors on the field who have not had time to build up an impressive resume but could go head-to-head with the more seasoned, credentialed cowboys and cowgirls at a big-time rodeo.
With all that in mind, the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo organizers have devised an innovative system of helping savvy younger competitors and very competitive part-time riders, qualify for its 2021 ProRodeo Tournament.
The Stock Show Rodeo’s 2021 tournament field mostly will consist of credentialed competitors. Some will have competed in the December Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and others will have finished highly ranked in the PRCA world standings.
According to the rules of the format that currently is in place, the FWSSR's ProRodeo Tournament also has plans to feature event winners from seven qualifier rodeos.
