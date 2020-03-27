Imagine a gifted football athlete being allowed to play for Trinity Valley Community College, Sam Houston State, Texas A&M or Texas Tech on a Saturday afternoon and then suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys the next day.
The NCAA and the NFL will not allow that. But in the world of rodeo, athletes long have been allowed to compete for prize money on the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuits at the same time.
“Kids compete and win money, it doesn’t affect anything and that’s what sets rodeo uniquely apart,” said Dave Appleton of Fort Worth, the 1988 world all-around champion who in 1982 competed in the PRCA’s National Finals Rodeo and the NIRA’s College National Finals for Western Texas College in Snyder.
“If you turn pro in football, you can’t play on a college team. But in rodeo, you can compete for Texas Tech’s rodeo team on Saturday and you can compete in the PRCA or in The American on Sunday and then go back to class on Tuesday.”
A prime example is Brody Cress, who competes for Tarleton State and is a world-class PRCA saddle bronc rider.
Cress recently finished in the money in both circuits on the same weekend.
On Feb. 20, he made a prize-winning ride at the NIRA’s Odessa College Rodeo. And on Feb. 22, he clinched the saddle bronc riding title at the PRCA’s San Antonio Livestock Show Rodeo with a remarkable final round score of 90.5.
Cress, who is working on a master’s degree at Tarleton, pocketed $24,750 in San Antonio.
Cress also competed in the RFD-TV’s The American, March 7-8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and offered competitors a $2.4 million purse. Cress finished third in the first round with an 87.5 and earned $1,000.
Cress is ranked second in the PRCA's 2020 saddle bronc riding world standings with $47,305 in regular season earnings.
Cress finished second in the 2019 saddle bronc world title race with $286,372.
“It’s awesome to be able to be able to do college rodeo and pro rodeo at the same time,” Cress said. “It really helps kids progress. For me, it was a huge opportunity to be able to get a four-year degree and a master’s degree and get it all paid for while college rodeoing.”
Tarleton State, which has one of the top rodeo programs in the nation, also has 2019 PRCA world champion tie-down roper Haven Meged on the school’s six-man team.
Tarleton coach Mark Eakin, who led the school to an NIRA men’s title in 2015, sometimes has to give up some of his top competitors when they leave midway through a college rodeo to ride in a pro rodeo for bigger prize money.
Last year, Meged, a Montana native, clinched the NIRA tie-down roping title as a rookie while competing for Tarleton at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
“It ain’t easy. Without our teachers, coaches, sponsors, and family, I couldn’t have done it,” he said.
Meged became the fourth person in PRCA history to win an NIRA and a PRCA title in the same year. The others are Ty Murray (all-around in 1989 while competing for Odessa College), Matt Austin (bull riding in 2005 for Hill College) and Taos Muncy (saddle bronc riding in 2007 for Oklahoma Panhandle State).
Muncy said competing in both actually gave him an edge.
“A lot of times, you could work a college rodeo in and there would be a pro rodeo 30 or 40 miles down the road,” Muncy said. “While living in Guymon [Oklahoma], you could go to a college rodeo there and the next week you could go to the pro rodeo. I was getting on lots of horses constantly. I felt like I was really on my game.
“I’d get on five or six practice horses every week and then go rodeoing during the weekends. It just worked. I was a broke college kid and I was making a little money.”
NIRA COVID-19 update
The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association has opted to conclude its regular season in each of its 11 geographic regions because of concerns with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). For example, the NIRA Southern Region’s regular season concluded with the March 13-14 Texas A&M Rodeo in Bryan.
Under normal circumstances, the Southern Region would have conducted 10 rodeos during the 2019-2020 regular season.
But because of the concerns over the coronavirus disease, the regular season concluded with the Texas A&M Rodeo, which was eighth rodeo of the 2019-2020 season.
The NIRA has scheduled a meeting on May 14 to determine whether or not the association will conduct the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo, which is scheduled for June 14-20 in Casper, Wyoming.
If the NIRA opts to conduct the CNFR in June, Sam Houston State, which finished the year ranked No. 2 in the NIRA Southern Region men’s team standings, will advance to the Casper championships. According to the NIRA rulebook, the top two teams in each region also advance to the CNFR.
Cowboy Channel update
The Cowboy Channel, which has its studios in the Fort Worth Stockyards, began broadcasting 40 nights continuously of the last four years of the National Finals Rodeo (2016-2019) on March 20. The NFR reruns, which begin at 7 p.m. (CT) each night, will run through April 28. Repeat airings begin at 11 p.m. (CT) each night.
"We are all still trying to come to grips with what has transpired in the last couple of weeks,” Jeff Medders, president and general manager of The Cowboy Channel, said in a prepared statement.
“We are excited to provide an escape in these tough times, and what would be better than ‘40 Nights of NFR’. Our hopes are that when we hit night 40, the challenges we are facing will have begun to subside, and we will all be energized and ready for the summer rodeo season.”
