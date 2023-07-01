Column: When did they play this game anyway?

Sometimes my cat Izzy gets confused when I lean back in my recliner to watch a game, only to learn it was just a recorded highlight on You-Tube.
She thought I was there for the duration, but I was really just catching up on what I’d missed while out of the house.
There was a time when I’d relish watching a game from the first pitch to the final out. Now, I’m more likely to check the ESPN App on my phone to see how the game is going and only turn I on if it’s close headed to the final couple of innings.
The Texas Rangers’ run this year has been interesting to watch. They reached the midway point of the season, Thursday, still in first place. It seems a team can do pretty well as long as I just catch a snippet of the game, but if I tune in to watch it all, they’ll invariably lose.
Texas was 49-32, this week, five games ahead of Houston, with the LA Angels six games off the pace and still in the hunt. That puts them on a pace to win 98, breaking the club record of 96, set in 2011. .
Texas was 14-12 in June heading into Friday night, a bit of a slip from their red hot, 18-9, May.
They’re in a four game set with the Astros this weekend that could give us some clues on what to expect for the rest of the season. Houston had a losing record in June, while the Angels made up some ground against a weak schedule.
Part of the fun of the current team is the youth of the roster. The projected starting lineup for Friday had an average age of 24.
At any rate, the Rangers’ 2023 season has been totally unexpected and a boost for a fan base starved for some success.
As long as they’re in the race, I’ll keep tuning in to see how they’ve fared, but I’d feel guilty if I started watching all the games and cost them the pennant.
