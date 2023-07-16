Column: Remembering minor league baseball

It’s probably hard for someone growing up in this era of ESPN and e-sports to understand how passionately I followed the local minor league baseball team when I was a kid.
Before the Texas Rangers joined the American League, I’d turn on the radio and listen to the Dallas-Fort Worth Rangers, hoping to occasionally get to go to Burnett Field to see the action, first hand.
Dallas-Fort Worth was AAA, just one step from the big leagues. On the schedule were dates with the Omaha Knight, Louisville Colonels and he Salt Lake City Bees. It was all part of the long tradition of minor league ball in the US a few decades ago.
I remember broadcasting high school baseball a few years ago at Drillers Park in Kilgore thinking how that was once the home of a team that competed in the East Texas League. The old stadium, which has since been refurbished, seats about 3,000.
Other teams that were a part of that long defunct league were the Jacksonville Tomato Pickers, the Palestine Pals, Tyler Trojans and the Longview Cannibals.
Corsicana had the Oilers, who played in the Texas League, a century ago. In 1902, J.J. Clarke hit eight home runs in one game playing for the Navarro County locals. On that day, Corsicana beat Texarkana, 51-3, in one of the biggest routs in history. There was no mercy rule for the Texas Leaguers.
One of the problems with being a fan of a minor league team is the players are hoping to move up the ladder and once they begin performing at a high level, that’s exactly where they’d go.
With the Rangers in AAA knew that the slugger or pitcher we’re seeing today might be suiting up for the Los Angeles Angels, or the Minnesota Twins, next year, or next week. One such case was pitcher Lee Stange. After watching the Rangers finish dead last the previous year, we were excited when the 5 feet 9 inch Stange took the mound at the beginning of the 63 season and started to mow down batters. He opened the season with a 7-1 record and was dominating Pacific Coast League hitters. Then, on June 15 we had to wave goodby as he was called up to the Twins to fill out their rotation.
Once in Minnesota, Stange kept his hot streak through the second half of the season, winning 12 games. Overall, he had a pretty average career, posting a 62-61 record, but for that month in 63, he was our Sandy Koufax.
In the majors Stange did one thing that’s pretty unusual, striking out four batters in one inning. One batter reached base on a dropped third strike.
About a decade after Stange’s departure, the Washington Senators moved to Arlington and became the Texas Rangers, who sometimes played like minor leaguers, but in much nicer facilities.
It’s funny that after all these years, I still lament the departure of Stange as much as that dark day when the Dallas Texans moved to Kansas City.
Even now, I can imagine what it’s like for these longtime minor league towns who year-after-year see their heroes called up to sit on a bench in a big league ballpark.
So here’s to the fans of the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, Albuquerque Isotopes, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Toledo Mud Hens, Round Rock Express, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Lansing Lugnuts, Akron Rubber Ducks and Montgomery Bisquits and other teams that ride their buses to entertain fans in the small cities of America.
