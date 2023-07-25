Column: Howley's Cowboys career due HOF honor

In a few days, former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley gets his shining moment.
The standout, who played in some of the best “Doomesday” defenses, will be enshrined in the NFL Hall-of-Fame on August 5 along with a few other NFL greats.
Unlike some of the other Pokes to make it to Canton, Ohio, such as Roger Staubach or Emmitt Smith, the mention of the bygone Cowboy star might cause some of the younger fans to ask “Who’s he?”
Fortunately, enough voters remembered to get him into the Hall.
The Pokes have landed 29 players in the Hall of Fame in their more than 60 years in the league. That includes players like Mel Renfro, who came in as a top draft choice and stayed for his whole career, and men like Charles Haley, who pass-rushing exploits may be better remembered for his work with the San Fransisco 49ers than wearing the star.
Howley was one of those who started their NFL career elsewhere, but his beginning in Chicago ended with two seasons and a torn up knee. When he healed and decided to give the league another go, the upstart Cowboys obtained his rights. For more than a decade Coach Tom Landry could plug Howley’s name into the lineup at his outside linebacker spot and know he get an outstanding performance. He only missed four games in his stretch as a starter from 1961 to 1972.
Howley made the Pro-Bowl six times, back when they actually played the game and was MVP of the Super Bowl game, Cowboys’ fans will always remember as the one that got away.
Howley and the Dallas defense were dominant in that 1971, 16-13 loss to Baltimore, before mistakes on the offensive side let it slip away. Howley picked off two passes and recovered a fumble to give the Pokes a 13-6 lead when the vote was taken. That’s the only time a member of the losing team took home the MVP trophy.
Dallas ended its title game frustration the following year, beating Miami, 24-3. Howley intercepted a pass and snared a fumble in that one.
That 1970 defense may have been the best one Dallas put one the field, with legendary Hall-of-Famers Bob Lilly and Mel Renfro, joined cornerback Herb Adderley who came over from the Green Bay Packers to complete the starting 11.
For the first half of the season Dallas looked like anything buy a Super Bowl contender. They were massacred by the Minnesota Vikings 54-13 in October and bashed by St. Louis, 38-0 in the Cotton Bowl in November during the premier season of Monday Night Football.
That night, when Dandy Don Meredith sang “Turn Out the Lights, the Party’s Over,” we didn’t know if he was singing it for the end of the Tom Landry regime.
But the players, maybe out of frustration, or perhaps, shame, began to play with a sense of urgency. The Pokes beat the Redskins the following week then held their next few opponents to 3, 0, 2, and 10. The defense was practically impenetrable.
That led to the divisional playoff against Detroit. No one scored a touchdown as Dallas slammed the door on the Lions, 5-0.
In the Conference Championship, Dallas took to the road and beat the San Fransisco 49ers 17-10. In six games, Dallas gave up a total of 25 points, usually without much offensive help.
Howley and his Doomesday crew carried the Pokes from the brink of elimination to their first Super Bowl game.
So this year, more than 50-years later, Howley goes into the Hall. He was chosen as a “Senior” member. That means players who’ve been retired for 25-years, or more who’ve not been enshrined. Fortunately, at age 87, Howley is still around to enjoy the applause.
