HEWITT — Domination was the name of the game Friday for the Malakoff Tigers.
The Tigers thumped the Maypearl Panthers 59-0 in the Class 3A, Division 1, Region 2 Bi-District playoff game at Hewitt Midway Panthers Stadium.
“I am proud of the kids and we played hard,” Malakoff coach Jamie Driskell said. “We have got to clean some things up. It is something to work on this next week so on to Pottsboro. I am proud of the kids and we will be ready to work.”
This is the 13th straight playoff appearance for the Tigers which leads the county in consecutive trips.
In the past two playoff meetings, the Tigers defeated the Panthers (5-5) by a combined score of 142-7. The two teams played last year with Malakoff winning 83-7 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Malakoff faces Pottsboro in the area round Thursday at 7 p.m. at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs. The Cardinals defeated the Tatum Eagles, 56-55 as Tatum missed the game-tying extra point to force a second overtime.
The defense was all over the field in the shutout of Maypearl. They forced three turnovers with fumble recoveries by Austin Massingill and DK Rose and the Chauncey Hogg interception.
“DK really brings the hat and brings a lot of energy out there and the other guys feed off him,” Driskell said. “Maypearl threw the ball pretty well throughout the year, so we're proud of our secondary and proud of our pass rush.”
The Tigers (8-3) opened up the scoring with 5:35 in the first quarter as Massingill hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Judson Driskell. Juan Gonzalez booted the PAT good for the 7-0 lead.
Gonzalez then gave Malakoff a 10-0 with a 25-yard field goal with 11:50 remaining in the first half.
Duce Hart then got his first of three touchdowns with 10:39 remaining in the first half on a 53-yard run. Gonzalez booted the PAT good for the 17-0 lead.
“He has been our guy all year,” Driskell said. “We try to take a little pressure off of him here and there, but he usually delivers for us.”
Kannon Poteete then scored on a six-yard run with 6:57 remaining in the first half. The PAT was good for 24-0 lead.
Hart added to the lead with an 11-yard run with 4:29 remaining in the first half. Gonzalez added the PAT for the 31-0 advantage.
The final score of the first half came with 3:15 remaining as Hogg picked off Maypearl’s Heath Graf and returned it 34-yards for the 38-0 halftime advantage.
Hart then added a 30-yard touchdown run with 9:58 remaining in the third as Gonzalez booted the PAT good for the 45-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Malakoff added a four-yard run by Damien Jackson and a 59-yard touchdown by Jason Tennyson. The PAT was good by Gonzalez with 7:59 remaining for the 59-0 lead.
Scoring Summary
Maypearl 0 0 0 0 — 0
Malakoff 7 31 7 14 — 59
FIRST QUARTER
MHS — Austin Massingill 27 from Judson Driskell (Juan Gonzalez kick good), 5:35.
SECOND QUARTER
MHS — Gonzalez 25 FG, 11:50.
MHS — Duce Hart 53 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:39.
MHS — Kannon Poteete 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:57.
MHS — Hart 11 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:29.
MHS — Chayncey Hogg 34 interception return (Gonzalez kick), 3:15.
THIRD QUARTER
MHS — Hart 30 run (Gonzalez kick), 9:58.
FOURTH QUARTER
MHS — Damien Jackson 4 run (Gonzalez kick), 11:54.
MHS — Jason Tennyson 59 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:59.
