After one year as the offensive coordinator on his brother's coaching staff at Athens, Clark Harrell is leaving the Hornets to accept the head football coach position of the Eagles at New Diana High School, located north of Longview and east of Gilmer in Upshur County.
“I couldn't be happier for Clark, he's going to be a great head coach and do great things at New Diana,” said Zac Harrell. “The sky is the limit for him and I am looking forward to following his success there. New Diana is lucky to have him.”
This past year, the Hornets went 6-4 and 2-3 in district play with a second-straight playoff trip, where they fell in a bi-district contest to Carthage, 49-14. Harrell's Hornet offense was no short of high-scoring, as they averaged 42.2 points a game.
