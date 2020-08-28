The 2020 Men’s Club Championships was held at Athens Country Club.

Here are the results from the Championship Flight, First Flight, Second Flight and Third Flight participants.

Ed Gatlin, Richard Wilson, Mike Crist and Auttis McKinney received first play in their respective divisions.

Championship Flight

1. Ed Gatlin-73-71-144

2. Mike Reece 72-74-146

3. Rick Beckham 73-75-148

4. Steven Smith 73-76-149

5. Norm Normandin 75-75-150

6. John Mikkelsen 75-76-151

7. Clif Van Cleave 79-73-152

T8. Damon Floyd 75-78-153

T8. John Passmore 82-71-153

10. Alec Hammac, Jr. 78-76-164

11. Jay Loar 79-79-158

12. Ernie Grubbs 75-80-160

13. Dick Gymonprez 79-83-162

14. Michael Esparza 83-83-166

15. Gary McCauley 88-84-172

16. Shea Phillips 87-92-179

First Flight

1. Richard Wilson 79-77-156

2. Nathan Grayson 82-75-157

3. Alex Hammac 85-81-166

T4. Blake Williamson 83-84-167

Kevin Hayes 87-80-167

6. Bob Herrington 85-84-169

7. Bobby Knott 90-81-171

8. John McQueary 92-91-183

Second Flight

1. Mike Crist 78-80-158

2. Mark Parnell 81-78-159

T3. Alan Shelton 86-75-161

Jeff Jenkins 85-76-161

5. Pane Floyd 82-82-164

6. Rayme Shackelford 81-87-168

T7. Alex Withers 85-85-170

Michael Dunsworth 83-87-170

T9. Dan Mandeville 89-85-174

Marty Lindsey 89-85-174

T11. Larry Babb 92-86-178

Terry Fleming 86-92-178

Wade Huggins 88-90-178

Third Flight

1. Auttis McKinney 81-91-172

2. Trey Watkins 87-87-174

3. Cletus Shada 89-86-175

T4. Declan Phelan 97-84-181

George Van Cleave 88-93-181

6. Andy Jones 97-88-185

7. Troy Watkins 87-101-188

8. Robert Gross 91-99-190

9. Ed McCain 107-100-207

10. Danny Mandeville 95-113-208.

