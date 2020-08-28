The 2020 Men’s Club Championships was held at Athens Country Club.
Here are the results from the Championship Flight, First Flight, Second Flight and Third Flight participants.
Ed Gatlin, Richard Wilson, Mike Crist and Auttis McKinney received first play in their respective divisions.
Championship Flight
1. Ed Gatlin-73-71-144
2. Mike Reece 72-74-146
3. Rick Beckham 73-75-148
4. Steven Smith 73-76-149
5. Norm Normandin 75-75-150
6. John Mikkelsen 75-76-151
7. Clif Van Cleave 79-73-152
T8. Damon Floyd 75-78-153
T8. John Passmore 82-71-153
10. Alec Hammac, Jr. 78-76-164
11. Jay Loar 79-79-158
12. Ernie Grubbs 75-80-160
13. Dick Gymonprez 79-83-162
14. Michael Esparza 83-83-166
15. Gary McCauley 88-84-172
16. Shea Phillips 87-92-179
First Flight
1. Richard Wilson 79-77-156
2. Nathan Grayson 82-75-157
3. Alex Hammac 85-81-166
T4. Blake Williamson 83-84-167
Kevin Hayes 87-80-167
6. Bob Herrington 85-84-169
7. Bobby Knott 90-81-171
8. John McQueary 92-91-183
Second Flight
1. Mike Crist 78-80-158
2. Mark Parnell 81-78-159
T3. Alan Shelton 86-75-161
Jeff Jenkins 85-76-161
5. Pane Floyd 82-82-164
6. Rayme Shackelford 81-87-168
T7. Alex Withers 85-85-170
Michael Dunsworth 83-87-170
T9. Dan Mandeville 89-85-174
Marty Lindsey 89-85-174
T11. Larry Babb 92-86-178
Terry Fleming 86-92-178
Wade Huggins 88-90-178
Third Flight
1. Auttis McKinney 81-91-172
2. Trey Watkins 87-87-174
3. Cletus Shada 89-86-175
T4. Declan Phelan 97-84-181
George Van Cleave 88-93-181
6. Andy Jones 97-88-185
7. Troy Watkins 87-101-188
8. Robert Gross 91-99-190
9. Ed McCain 107-100-207
10. Danny Mandeville 95-113-208.
