Tater Reynolds and Harold Moore sacked up 25.64 pounds on five bass to take the top spot and a $5,600 cash award in the 6th Annual Keith Combs Sam Rayburn Slam open bass tournament held Oct. 1.
The CAST for Kids Foundation and the thousands of youngsters who benefit from the program every year came away even bigger winners.
Formed in 1991, the kid’s foundation is a public charity built around fishing and really good deeds. It joins volunteers who love to fish with children who have special needs and disadvantages for a fun day of fishing in the outdoors. Fittingly, CAST is short for for “Catch a Special Thrill.”
Combs is a life-long angler and a popular Bassmaster Elite Series pro from Huntington who is passionate about introducing others to the sport. He and his wife, Jennifer, are always game when it comes to chipping in for a good cause.
Combs formed a partnership with CAST this year. Likewise, he expanded the original team tournament format by adding a special children’s fishing event along with a banquet/fundraiser benefiting the foundation on the eve of the main derby.
Plenty of youngsters caught a big thrill in the Saturday fishing event with the help of a small army of dedicated volunteers who guided them along bank. Some kids traveled from as far as San Antonio to join in the fun.
More importantly, all of them caught fish and earned the opportunity to weigh in on the big stage, Combs said.
“It was an awesome weekend, but the highlight was getting to see the smiles from all the kids,” said Combs. “Each one of them got a plaque, tackle pack, T-shirt and they left with the rod and reel they fished with.”
While the kid’s fishing event was a huge hit, the CAST banquet/fundraiser held the evening before at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin turned out to be a home run.
Combs said dozens of goodies ranging from custom furniture to fishing/hunting trips, guns, rifles, fishing gear, etc…. were donated and sold by auction or bucket raffle at the Sept. 30 gathering.
Several items rang the bell. The top seller was a custom cedar table that brought $5,000. Both Combs and Bass Pro Tour angler Todd Faircloth of Jasper donated fishing jerseys that reeled in upwards of $2,000 each.
Combs said the event grossed about $103,000 before expenses — a record for first-time CAST fundraisers. The money is earmarked for use in hosting more CAST for Kids fishing tournaments and programs.
“It was the first CAST fundraiser in East Texas and it went incredibly well,” Combs said. “A lot of people chipped in and got behind it to make this deal happen. I was pretty humbled by that. We’re planning to make it even bigger next year.”
Jim Behnken, CAST for Kids Foundation Texas Regional Director, said the organization has been hosting fundraisers to benefit youngsters since 2017. Texans have a rich history of rallying around the cause.
CAST’s annual Fort Worth campaign holds the record for money raised. In 2021, that event generated $135,000. Fort Worth’s 2022 CAST for Kids Foundation fundraiser is set for October 20 at the River Ranch Stockyards.
Combs isn’t the only popular bass pro affiliated with the CAST program. Two-time FLW Tour Angler of the Year and Bassmaster Classic Champion Jay Yelas of Lincoln City, Oregon, has been the organization’s executive director since 2015.
Yelas, 57, recently announced his retirement from a decorated pro fishing career after 35 years to devote more time to growing the organization.
“The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation enriches the lives of children with special needs, supports their families, and strengthens communities through the sport of fishing,” says Yelas. “We empower families and communities to celebrate children with special needs, making these children feel valued and loved so they can overcome limitations and be successful.”
The organization hosts dozens of kid’s fishing events around the country each year. According to Behnken, 2022 has been the biggest year yet with 80 total events held in multiple states, including 29 in Texas.
That’s more than double the total number of events held before CAST began its fundraiser campaigns in 2017. Prior to that, the organization relied mostly on donations to stay afloat, Behnken said.
Behnken says most events are limited to 40 participants with pre-registration required. It costs nothing to participate. Children receive a free rod/reel, tackle box, fishing shirt and an award plaque. Plus, they are treated to a free meal.
A former fishing guide at Lake Falcon, Behnken said the CAST fishing events also are open to special needs and disadvantaged adults. He recalled the September 2022 event on Lake Leon near Eastland that was attended by 12 special needs adults. One of them was an 86-year-old man who had never caught a fish.
“He caught is first-ever fish, plus he got the opportunity to drive a boat with the assistance of the boat captain, Behnken said. “It was something he’d wanted to do is entire life. It was really cool to be part making that dream come true.”
Catching the special thrill that only fishing can deliver is what CAST is all about.
“Anything to bring a smile,” Behnken said.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
