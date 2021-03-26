The Region XIV Conference men’s basketball championship is back at The Valley. The 12th-ranked Cardinals won for a 17th straight time Wednesday night in Brenham, turning back Blinn for an 86-79 win to clinch the regular season conference crown.
The 17-1 Cardinals are four games up in the league standings with three games remaining.
The Cardinals trailed Blinn 22-7 with 11:36 left in the first half before hitting stride and storming back to lead 48-39 at halftime.
The championship earns the Cardinals the No. 1 seed at the regional tournament April 6-10 in Jacksonville. But there’s still some work to do in the regular season, starting Saturday with Paris in a 4 p.m. tipoff at Cardinal Gym.
The Cardinals started the week Monday with an 85-58 win at Paris.
TVCC Lady Cards thump Paris
The No. 4-ranked Lady Card basketball team overcame a lackluster first-half performance Wednesday night at Cardinal Gym on their way to an 83-61 win against Paris.
The win upped the Lady Cards to 13-2 on the season and kept them in first place in Region XIV Conference at 10-2.
The Lady Cards led 34-29 at the half, but were down 39-36 with 7:36 to go in the third quarter. After that, it was all Lady Cards.
Next up is a trip Saturday to Kilgore for a 2 p.m. tipoff. The Lady Cards defeated Kilgore 79-64 earlier this season at Cardinal Gym.
Lady Card softball drops game to Tyler
Wednesday was a rough day for the Cardinal softball team. They dropped a doubleheader on the road against Tyler, falling 15-8 and 7-6.
The losses dropped the Cardinals to 19-5 on the year and 5-3 in Region XIV Conference.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Saturday at home against No. 15-ranked Bossier Parish (23-5, 8-0), winner of 12 straight.
The doubleheader at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park begins at 1 p.m.
